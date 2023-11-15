Scarborough Athletic match report

But the Seadogs emerged with credit for a spirited second-half fightback when they more than matched their full-time hosts who play two divisions higher, writes Steve Adamson.

It was a poor start, which saw them trailing 3-0 in the opening half hour ultimately proved costly

Unchanged from the 3-1 league win at Alfreton Town, Boro made the worst possible start, going behind in the fourth minute, when a cross from Fankaty Dabo dropped at the feet of former Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks who slotted home.

Luca Colville passed inside to Kieran Weledji, whose strong shot was beaten away by Forest Green keeper James Belshaw, then Jenks ran through on goal but dragged his shot wide, before Rovers doubled their lead on 18 minutes, when the referee judged that Boro keeper Ryan Whitley had tripped former Premier League striker Troy Deeney, and Kyle McAllister blasted the spot kick into the top right corner.

Boro enjoyed a spell of possession, and carved out a chance when Harry Green set up Alex Wiles, whose shot from the edge of the area was blocked by Jamie Robson, but Rovers broke forward and appeals for offside were ignored as Dabo raced clear and squared to Robson, who struck a left-foot shot into the bottom right corner it make it 3-0 on the half-hour.

A Colville cross into the area was headed out towards Alex Purver, whose shot was blocked, before the home side added a killer fourth goal when skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor had a header parried by Whitley, and Harvey Bunker bundled in the loose ball.

Dabo cut in from the right and fired past the far post, and Whitley dived to save a shot from Jenks as Forest Green threatened to run riot, but Boro ended the first half strongly, and they pulled a goal back when the hard-working Colville laid off to Alex Wiles, who struck a fierce shot from the edge of the area past former Harrogate Town goalkeeper Belshaw, then ex-Whitby Town ace Harry Green flashed a shot narrowly wide.

After double substitution at the interval, Boro came out full of purpose for the second half, and were on top in the opening 15 minutes.

A couple of Colville crosses were headed clear by the Rovers rearguard, Frank Mulhern fired inches wide, Mulhern laid off to Weledji, whose shot was blocked by Darnell Johnson, Mulhern set up a shooting chance for Maloney, who blazed wide, and Curtis Durose also shot wide.

When Forest Green managed to get forward, they found Will Thornton and Bailey Gooda in good form, winning numerous interceptions and headers.

Roared on by an incredible 280 supporters who had made the 230-mile midweek trek south, Scarborough, despite being 4-1 down, played some nice passing football, with Purver, Maloney, Weledji and sub Durose especially prominent.

But the home side then had a good spell, with Jenks having a goal-bound shot deflected wide by defender Alex Brown, and sub Tyrese Omotoye headed wide from the resulting corner-kick.

Rovers added a fifth goal on 76 minutes when Harvey Bunker’s pass was converted by Omotoye, who fired home from just inside the area.

Still Boro tried to fight back, and they ended the match with a flurry, Colville having a shot blocked, before the Seadogs snatched a late consolation, when sub Dom Tear passed to midfielder Maloney, who sent over a cross that was headed home at the far post by veteran Michael Coulson, to register his first goal of the season on his 249th Scarborough Athletic appearance.

Then in stoppage time Purver battled for possession and passed to Maloney, who fired inches over from 30 yards.

At the final whistle the Scarborough Athletic players were cheered off the pitch by the loyal travelling supporters as their epic Emirates FA Cup run finally came to an end.

FOREST GREEN ROVERS - James Belshaw, Fankaty Dabo (Sean Robertson 56 minutes), Darnell Johnson, Jordan Moore-Taylor (Tyrese Omotoye 56), Jamie Robson, Harvey Bunker, Callum Jones (Reece Welch 62), Teddy Jenks (Alfie Bendle 77), Charlie McCann, Kyle McAllister (Olly Sully 77), Troy Deeney

BORO - Ryan Whitley, Kieran Weledji, Alex Brown (Dominic Tear 80), Lewis Maloney, Will Thornton, Ryan Qualter (Bailey Gooda 46), Alex Purver, Alex Wiles (Finlay Barnes 62), Frank Mulhern (Michael Coulson 62 minutes), Harry Green (Curtis Durose 46), Luca Colville.

Subs not used: Joe Cracknell and Jake Charles.

REFEREE - Paul Howard

GOALS - FOREST GREEN ROVERS - Teddy Jenks 5, Kyle McAllister 18 (pen), Jamie Robson 30, Harvey Bunker 35, Tyrese Omotoye 76.

BORO - Alex Wiles 41, Michael Coulson 88

CORNERS - FOREST GREEN ROVERS 3 BORO 3.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - FOREST GREEN ROVERS 15 BORO 16.

YELLOW CARDS - FOREST GREEN ROVERS - Fankaty Dabo

BORO - Kieran Weledji, Curtis Durose.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Will Thornton.