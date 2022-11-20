Scarborough Athletic’s FA Trophy hopes sunk by late Marine strike
Boro’s dismal run of FA Trophy results continued as they slipped to their ninth successive defeat in the competition, going down to a late goal at NPL high-flyers Marine after a gritty and at times physical and feisty clash on Merseyside.
Marine created a couple of early chances, as Jack Dunn played a low ball into the Boro box, and Sol Solomon fired wide, then keeper Joe Cracknell blocked a shot from Dunn, writes Steve Adamson.
Kieran Weledji fired just over in Boro’s first attack, then on 19 minutes Cracknell pushed over a volley from Dunn.
But from the resulting corner, Cracknell and Dunn crashed into each other, and the Marine centre-forward was stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury.
Bailey Gooda had a superb game at the back for Boro, winning everything in the air, and he also threw his body in the way of a fierce shot from Solomon.
Boro’s best move of the game saw their in-form midfielder Kieran Glynn lay-off to Luca Colville, who curled a shot towards the top left corner, but home keeper Bayleigh Passant pulled off a terrific diving save to tip the ball over, and from the corner by Ryan Watson, Weledji fired narrowly over.
A mass scuffle broke out after a foul on Colville as tempers became frayed, and shortly before the interval, first Lucas Weir shot into the Boro side-netting, then at the other end, Colville had a strike blocked by a home defender.
Boro were on top for much of the second half, without really testing keeper Passant.
Dan Bramall latched on to a fabulous ball from Glynn, cut in from the left, and fired narrowly wide, then a long throw into the area from Ash Jackson, was headed on by Gooda towards Kieran Burton, whose shot was blocked.
Bramall received another defence-splitting pass from Glynn, but his shot was charged down by Jordan Lussey.
A long kick upfield from Cracknell landed at Bramall’s feet, and he laid off to Colville, who shot inches past the post.
Marine’s Solomon then sent a 20-yard free kick round the wall, but straight at Cracknell.
Glynn flicked a pass forward to Brad Plant, who set off on a mazy dribble past three defenders before being closed down by the onrushing keeper, and Lewis Maloney had a free-kick pushed round the post by Passant, then from the corner by Maloney, Colville’s header was blocked by a defender.
A long-throw from Jackson fell to Dom Tear, who tried an over-head kick, that was easily dealt with by Passant.
Despite dominating possession, Boro had only managed two shots on target in the game , and they were made to pay late on, when substitute Mo Touray, who had been on the pitch less than a minute, placed his shot just inside the right-hand post, from the edge of the area, with his first touch of the ball.
The nearest to a last gasp equaliser was when Jackson had a shot charged down by Lussey in stoppage time, as Boro’s hopes of Wembley ended at the first hurdle yet again.
MARINE- Passant, Clark (Touray 81), Smith, Lussey, Wardle, Spittle, Weir (Campbell 69), Doyle, Dunn (Evans 20), Solomon, BarriganBORO- Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Burton, Gooda, Heslop (Coulson 84), Colville, Watson, Plant (Maloney 70), Glynn, Bramall (Tear 59)REFEREE- Shaun TaylorGOAL- MARINE- Mo Touray 82YELLOW CARDS- MARINE- Lucas Weir, Jon Spittle, James Barrigan, Luke Clark, Neil Young (manager) BORO- Kieran GlynnBORO MAN OF MATCH- Bailey GoodaATTENDANCE- 1,144 (150 away)