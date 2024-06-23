Scarborough Athletic’s home kit launch event at the Tow Bar is a smash hit

Scarborough Athletic show off their new home kit for the 2024-25 campaign.

Scarborough Athletic were delighted to have hundreds of people attend the Tow Bar for the launch of the new 2024-25 season home kit on Saturday.

A club statement said: “The kit went down incredibly well at the event and online, we are so glad to see our fans love it as much as we do.

"The sales were flying in at the event and continue to do so online."

The Away Kit launch is at Scholar's Bar on Friday, June 28.

Boro show off their new home kit. Photos by Zach Forster

Supporters will be able to purchase the home kit, away kit and new accessories at the pop-up Boro Shop on Saturday, June 29, in the Brunswick, 10am-4pm.

Boro have moved swiftly to ease fans’ fears about the state of their home pitch, after images on social media raised concerns about pitch repairs on the playing surface.

A club statement said: “We are aware that some of our supporters have expressed concerns regarding the pitch at The Scarborough Sports Village.

"We communicate with our landlords Everyone Active and the ground owners North Yorkshire Council on a regular basis on all matters regarding the Stadium including pitch maintenance and repairs.

The new home kit and goalkeeper kits are displayed

"Please be assured that every year the pitch is tested, remedial work carried out and then retested to satisfy our ground grading requirements and for it to be certified on the FIFA Pitch Register.

"This year the process is being carried out the same as previously with the only differences being that the remedial work is later than usual due to contractors being unavailable and the amount of work required.