Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greening made two changes from the opening day defeat at Brackley, with Simon Heslop and Jake Charles replacing Kieran Glynn and Dom Tear in the starting line-up, while visitors Hereford were unchanged from their 3-3 home draw against Spennymoor, writes Steve Adamson.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start, and they almost went ahead in the second minute, when a through-ball from Ryan Lloyd left skipper Jared Hodgkiss one-on-one with Boro keeper Joe Cracknell, but the former Harrogate Town stopper got down to save at his feet, then a shot from Tyrone Barnett was charged down by Simon Heslop, and Cracknell dived to save a low shot from Hodgkiss

Boro’s best early moves stemmed from long-throws into the box from Ash Jackson, and from one of these on 16 minutes, Jake Charles chested the ball down to Michael Coulson, who laid off for Ryan Watson to fire in a shot that Hereford keeper Brad Wade dived to save.

A cross into the box from Dan Bramall was cleared towards Lewis Maloney who thundered in a 25-yard shot that was deflected out for a corner. Bramall showed great skill to twist and turn before sending over another cross that was scrambled clear, while at the other end, a fierce strike from Harry Pritchard forced a superb diving save from Boro keeper Cracknell, then Kieran Weledji made a terrific tackle to halt a run from Lloyd, and Pinchard shot just over from 20 yards.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kane Thompson-Sommers fired wide and Jackson twice got in strong tackles during a spell of Hereford pressure, as the interval was reached with the score still at 0-0.

Early in the second half Weledji headed away in-swinging corner from Pinchard, and there was a bizarre moment when Hereford keeper Wade picked up a back-pass from one of his defenders following a ball across the box from the lively Jake Charles. Boro were awarded an indirect free-kick eight yards from goal. All eleven Hereford players lined-up on the goal-line, and Watson tapped the ball to Coulson, who was closed down before he could get a shot in.

Boro started to get on top, and a Maloney shot went straight at the keeper, then Coulson was presented with a good chance when a ball forward from Maloney left him through on goal, but he dragged his shot wide.

The deadlock was broken on 66 minutes when Jackson launched a long-throw from the left into the goalmouth, and the ball skimmed off the head of defender Luke Haines, and sped into the bottom right corner of the net. Maloney then set up Coulson, who fired straight at keeper Wade.

Hereford tried to fight back, and an overhead kick from Charles cleared the danger from a corner, then Maloney blocked a strike from Hodgkiss, keeper Cracknell, who had an excellent game, safely gathered a Jack Evans cross into the goalmouth, and Thompson-Sommers sent a 25-yard free-kick over the bar.

Boro finished the game strongly, and trademark trickery from Kieran Glynn, set up Jackson on the left, and his ball into the area was scrambled clear by Haines, then Will Thornton, who, along with Bailey Gooda, was superb at the back, powerfully headed the ball forward towards Tear in the goalmouth, but he just couldn't connect to divert the ball past the keeper.

Right at the death Barnett passed forward to Miles Storey, but Gooda made a great tackle to prevent him getting in a shot.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Coulson (Glynn 78), Watson, Charles, Heslop, Bramall (Tear 85)

HEREFORD: Wade, Hodgkiss, Evans, Haines, Lilly, Thompson-Sommers (Latty-Fairweather 85), McLean (Osideko 59), Lloyd, Pinchard (Klukowski 72), Storey, Barnett

REFEREE: Reubyn Ricardo

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Will Thornton

GOAL - BORO: Luke Haines(OG) 66

YELLOW CARDS - BORO: Kieran Weledji. HEREFORD: Luke Haines