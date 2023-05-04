Scarborough Athletic's loan stars Ciaran McGuckin and Danny Greenfield return to parent clubs

Danny Greenfield scored a crucial brace at Chorley last month.

McGuckin and Greenfield both impressed for the Seadogs during their excellent debut National League North season, playing their part as Boro narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

A club statement said: “Ciaran McGuckin has returned to Rotherham United following the end of his loan period with the Seadogs.

“The young forward, who showed his quality with his pace, directness and finishing, spent the last couple of months of the season on the injury table. Despite not reaching his early season aims of being the highest scoring "Kieran" in the side, McGuckin made a positive impact on the team, dedicated to the cause, following the club home and away with his family.

Ciaran McGuckin in action against Alfreton

“We wish Gucks all the best for the future and thank him for all his efforts in a Boro shirt, he will always be welcome at Scarborough, alongside his family.”

Greenfield has returned to his parent club, Boro’s National League North rivals Spennymoor Town, after his loan spell with the Seadogs has come to an end.

Greenfield signed on loan initially in December 2022 before extending the loan until the end of the season in January.