​Scarborough Athletic’s new recruits Stephen Walker and Sam Reed sparkle in 3-0 home win against in-form Leamington

Scarborough Athletic earned a convincing 3-0 home win against Leamington on Saturday. Photo by Richard Ponter

​Resurgent Leamington, unbeaten in their previous four games, were soundly beaten as Boro gave one of their best displays of the season, dominating throughout, to run out convincing 3-0 winners on a breezy afternoon.

Kieran Weledji was the latest injury absentee, but Sheffield Wednesday loanee Sam Reed made his home debut, and striker Stephen Walker his second Boro start, both playing major roles in a terrific team display, writes Steve Adamson.

The clean-sheet was Ryan Whitley’s 45th for Boro, extending his club record.

In a cagey opening 15 minutes, a Harry Green cross drifted over the bar and the superb Jack Waldron passed forward to Walker, whose left-wing cross was gathered by keeper Callum Hawkins as it swerved goalwards.

Leamington had the first shot, Dan Turner teeing up Tim Berridge, who fired just over, but Boro then opened the scoring with a brilliantly worked goal.

Great interplay between Waldron and Green down the right was followed by a low ball into the area from Green, and Dom Tear touched on towards Richie Bennett, who calmly slotted past Hawkins.

The visitors had a couple of promising attacks, a Henry Landers strike was blocked by the excellent Alex Purver, and Ewan Williams cut in from the left, but fired straight at Boro keeper Whitley.

From then it was all Boro, lovely passing moves involving Reed, Purver, Walker and Luca Colville drawing applause from the delighted fans, while Waldron and Green linked up superbly down the right, skipper Will Thornton and Mackenzie Maltby were strong and solid at the back, and Dom Tear supported the battling Bennett up front.

The Boro fans soak up the action as their side wins 3-0 at home to Leamington. Photo by Richard Ponter

A Bennett shot on the turn and a Walker strike were both blocked by George Ward, and Walker also drilled just wide as Boro still led 1-0 at the interval.

The second half was a joy to watch for the home fans, Green jinked past his marker and passed to Waldron, whose low shot was easily held by Hawkins, then Colville threaded a pass through to Green, who sublimely turned and dinked his shot narrowly wide.

Walker teed up Green, whose shot was blocked by Josh Quaynor, but Boro doubled their lead when Green passed to the overlapping Waldron on the right, and his well struck shot went in off the far post.

A neat move saw Green pass to Colville, who flicked on towards Bennett, but he shot into the chest of Hawkins.

Leamington’s best move of the second half saw Owen Farmer pass to Ant Lynn on the edge of the area, but Thornton hacked clear before he could shoot.

Boro were soon back on top, Green raced forward, but was stopped by a timely Jiah Medrano tackle, then Colville’s precise through-ball found Walker, who turned and fired inches over.

A Colville shot was blocked by Will Shorrock, but Colville was then barged in the back in a crowded area, and got up to fire into the bottom right corner from the penalty spot.

Late on, Colville fired straight at Hawkins, Bill Marshall dinked a shot over, and a swerving Frank Mulhern strike forced a diving save from the busy Hawkins.

Scarborough Athletic and Leamington square up during the home team's 3-0 win on Saturday. Photo by Richard Ponter

BORO - Whitley, Waldron, Reed (Glynn 84), Maltby, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (Duckworth 84), Tear (Marshall 81), Bennett (Wiles 78), S.Walker, Colville (Mulhern 81).

LEAMINGTON - Hawkins, Evans (Streete 75), Quaynor (Medrano 66), Landers (Farmer 66), A.Walker (c), Shorrock, Berridge, Ward, Williams, Clarke (Edwards 56), Turner (Lynn 69).

REFEREE - Oliver Noonan.

GOALS - Richie Bennett 16, Jack Waldron 58, Luca Colville 77 (pen).

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 17 (7 on target) LEAMINGTON 3 (1 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 6 LEAMINGTON 2.

Ryan Whitley collects the ball safely. Photo by Richard Ponter

OFFSIDES - BORO 2 LEAMINGTON 0.

YELLOW CARDS - Luca Colville, Frank Mulhern (Boro) Henry Landers, Jack Edwards (Leamington).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Harry Green.

ATTENDANCE - 1,430 (38 away).