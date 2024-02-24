Scarborough Athletic’s poor form continues with 1-0 loss at struggling Gloucester City

Boro report

Jono Greening made four changes ahead of the match as Aidan Rutledge, Dom McHale, Jassem Sukar, and Alex Wiles all returned to the starting line-up. Alex Purver missing out due to suspension, writes Ant Taylor.

The hosts welcomed back Joe Hanks and Josh Smile in midfield and saw Theo Robinson return up top to partner Brandon Smalley.

It was a clear spring afternoon, as around 80 Seadogs fans make the more than 400-mile round trip to the Tiger Turf Stadium.

Both teams were searching for an early goal, but as Boro were pushing forward, City went on the counter as Robinson took the ball, stole into the penalty area, and lofted the ball over Ryan Whitley with an angled shot, and the home side were 1-0 up on five minutes.

Moments later, Alex Wiles was set up for a shot but pulled it wide.

Just before the quarter-hour mark, Gloucester’s Teddy Rowe took aim from the right-hand side, but shot over the bar.

City came close to a second in the first 20 as Rowe fired another shot over after some brilliant work dribbling towards the Scarborough box.

Smalley, once on trial at Scarborough, got a yellow, then just after the 30-minute mark, Alex Brown needed treatment for a knock. Smalley took another shot, but missed the target.

Maloney then went into the referee’s book for a push on Rowe.

Smalley got on the end of a corner routine, which thundered off the post and out for a goal-kick.

At the interval Greening brought Harry Green on for Maloney, hoping that the former could help create some magic in the final third.

City got the game back underway, and Boro started positively with a shot by Green from a tight angle. which Jarod Thompson saved.

Then Athletic had another shot on target, this time by Rutledge, which Thompson saved again, then Sukar shot from the edge of the box and forced the home keeper into another save.

A corner to Boro was tipped out of danger by Thompson.

Green was found on the wing after some great passing, but the pass was lost, and City countered to take the ball back down the other end.

The hosts got into the box, and a push in the back on Smalley saw Hanks handed the chance to double their lead from the spot.

The penalty was sent flying over the top by Hanks, shortly after Tyrone Duffus was booked for pulling.

Just after the hour mark, Greening looked to his bench and replaced Rutledge and Sukar with Frank Mulhern and Kieran Weledji.

Mulhern was soon booked, then Duffus headed wide from a great Hanks delivery to the back post after some more great passing,

Mulhern hit the post for Boro, then it was another big chance for City as Smalley fell over while shooting.

In the closing moments, City were trying to slow things down as Pinchard was booked for kicking the ball away. Boro got a few corners, but nothing came of them, and the visitors slipped to defeat and have not scored in the league since February 3.

Scarborough Athletic: Ryan Whitley; Bailey Gooda, Will Thornton, Jassam Sukar, (62’ Kieran Weledji); Olly Dyson, Lewis Maloney, (46’ Harry Green), Alex Wiles, Luca Colville, Alex Brown; Aidan Rutledge (62’ Frank Mulhern).

Unused Subs: Joe Cracknell, Dom Tear.

Gloucester City: Jarod Thompson; Brandon Liggett (90’ Harlain Mbayo), Spencer Hamilton, Tyrone Duffus; Jamie Reckord; Josh Smile, (81’ Elliott Durrell), Teddy Rowe, Harry Pinchard, Joe Hanks; Brandon Smalley, Theo Robinson (90’ Danny Wright).

Unused Subs: Jake Dennis, Danny Wright,, Ben Beresford.

Referee: Dan England

Attendance: 910