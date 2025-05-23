Scarborough Athletic’s proposed ground share agreement with Bridlington Town formally approved by National League and Northern Premier League

Bridlington Town AFC Chairman Dan Rogers and Scarborough Athletic Chairman Trevor Bull signing the ground share agreement.

Scarborough Athletic’s ground share agreement has ben formally approved by the National League and the Northern Premier League.

The statement from the Boro board of directors said: “We are firstly delighted to share with you the good news that our proposed ground share agreement with Bridlington Town AFC has now been formally approved by both the National League and the Northern Premier League who we thank for their co-operation throughout.

"We would also like to place on record our huge gratitude to Chairman Dan Rogers, CEO Gavin Branton and everyone at Bridlington Town for their fantastic help and support in making this possible.

“Our next challenge is to get the Mounting Systems Stadium Step 2 compliant by the end of July. We are working closely with the Football Foundation to identify and progress the work needed to meet ground grading requirements. We are pleased to inform you that we have a plan in place to ensure this is completed within the required timescale and that some of the physical work will commence in the coming week.

"Whilst there is a lot of activity being undertaken and these updates are aimed to inform as much as possible we do realise that there is much more to consider and that supporters and stakeholders may well wish to seek clarity on other matters associated with our current situation.

"To try and promote ongoing dialogue it is our intention to hold an open meeting at which we would encourage attendance from anyone with interest in our football club. The meeting will take place at 7pm on Wednesday June 4 in the marquee at Scarborough CC, doors and bar open from 6pm and all are welcome.

"We are also delighted and hugely grateful to all the Seadogs that have already purchased season tickets for next season and/or signed up to our "No Battle No Victory" fund.

"Now that we have the clarity required that we will be starting the season in Brid we would once again encourage supporters to purchase their season tickets as soon as they are able to assist us with our ongoing financial planning.

“Finally, whilst we appreciate that everybody's circumstances are different, we cannot overstate the importance of joining our "No Battle No Victory" fund to minimise the financial impact that our time away from the SSV has on our football club. Thank you for your ongoing support.”