Scarborough Athletic’s six-match unbeaten run comes to an end at Farsley Celtic

Despite dominating for long periods and creating a stack of chances, Boro’s six-match unbeaten run was ended with a disappointing 2-0 defeat, in a fiercely contested Yorkshire derby at Farsley Celtic.

Bailey Gooda was named as man of the match for Boro in the loss at Farsley. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Boro’s approach play was good and the hosts were pinned back in defence for long periods, but despite hitting the woodwork twice, and forcing some terrific saves from Serbian keeper Zan-Luk Leban, the goals just wouldn’t come, and a controversial penalty award to the home team added to the frustrations for the travelling supporters, writes Steve Adamson.

Early exchanges were even, with former Boro defender Isaac Assenso, back from suspension, having a header blocked by Will Thornton and ex-Boro loanee Tom Allan had a header tipped round the post by Ryan Whitley, while Boro chances saw an Alex Purver shot deflect off a defender into the keeper’s arms, another Purver strike flashed wide, and Harry Green’s low ball into the goalmouth dropped to Dom McHale, whose shot forced a diving save from Leban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green was in good form, and he raced down the left past two defenders, before passing inside to Luca Colville, who fired inches wide, then Boro had two free-kicks from wide on the left, Green fired the first into the wall, and McHale curled the second just over.

Aidan Rutledge had several chances to score for Boro at Farsley. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

On 26 minutes a mass scuffle broke out on the halfway line after a Colville challenge on Farsley player-manager Clayton Donaldson, with 20 players joining in, and when the ref finally restored order and booked the two players involved, Chris Atkinson’s free-kick into the Boro area was headed away by Bailey Gooda, but the referee blew for a penalty after spotting a foul in the area, much to the amazement of the crowd, and Ben Atkinson sent Whitley the wrong way from the spot.

Boro almost drew level soon after, when Green curled a free-kick against the bar, but Farsley then doubled their lead, when a Chris Atkinson corner dropped to Donaldson at the back post, and he volleyed inside the right-hand post.

Assenso intercepted when McHale threaded the ball through to Rutledge, Alex Wiles laid off to McHale, whose low shot was smothered by the keeper, and just before the interval Thornton headed a Conor Branson shot clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro were quick out of the blocks in the second half, a Green cross was headed wide by Rutledge, Colville sent Green through, but Assenso blocked his shot, and Leban pulled off a brilliant save when Rutledge burst clear on goal.

A Green cross from the left was dipping under the bar, but Leban did well to grab the ball, then Alex Brown crossed to Rutledge, whose shot was charged down by Ruby Misambo.

In rare Farsley attacks, Donaldson’s half-volley was saved at full stretch by Whitley, then Harvey Rowe laid off to Donaldson, whose 20-yard strike was also well saved by Whitley.

McHale’s cross was volleyed over by Thornton, then the lively Alex Wiles won possession, raced forward and squared to Green who blazed over. Boro went close on 72 minutes, as Wiles and Colville combined to send Weledji racing down the right, and his low ball into the area was fired against the right-hand post by Rutledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Green corner to the near post was punched off the head of Rutledge by Leban, then Green dinked a ball into the area, and Rutledge cleverly flicked goalwards, but the on-form keeper dived to make yet another top save. The chances kept coming, Green fired over, a Rutledge shot was blocked by Misambo, Dom Tear fired narrowly wide, and Rutledge headed wide.

Late on, the excellent Gooda made a superb sliding tackle to foil Donaldson as he chased a through ball, then Purver broke up another late counter-attack, cutting out a through-ball from Dylan Youmbi, seconds from time.

FARSLEY CELTIC - Leban, Assenso, Smith, Evans, Misambo, Allan, B.Atkinson (Leverett 85), C.Atkinson(c), Donaldson, Branson (Rowe 60), Coulson (Youmbi 74)

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, McHale (Tear 74), Thornton, Gooda, Purver, Wiles, Rutledge, Green, Colville

REFEREE- Matt McQuillan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOALS - FARSLEY CELTIC - Ben Atkinson 31(pen), Clayton Donaldson 40

CORNERS - FARSLEY 5 BORO 16

GOAL ATTEMPTS - FARSLEY 7 (5 on target) BORO 16 (5 on target)

YELLOW CARDS - FARSLEY - Clayton Donaldson, Tom Allan, Michael Coulson, Ben Atkinson, Dylan Youmbi BORO - Luca Colville

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Bailey Gooda