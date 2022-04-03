Scarborough Athletic's unbeaten run ended by 2-1 loss at Nantwich Town

Michael Coulson netted on the road for Boro in the 2-1 loss against Nantwich Town

Michael Coulson made his first Boro start since February 22, while hosts Nantwich had Bermudan International midfielder Kole Hall making his debut after joining from Altrincham, writes Steve Adamson.

It was Nantwich who made the brighter start, Sean Cooke shooting over, and Hall having a surging run halted by a crunching tackle from Bailey Gooda.

Boro then applied some pressure, and Luca Colville had a shot blocked by impressive Nantwich centre-back Josh Langley, then a header from Gooda was deflected wide, before the home side went in front on 17 minutes, when Akiel Raffie cut in from the right, and fired in a low shot that beat Ryan Whitley at his near post.

Kieran Glynn played a through-ball to Ash Jackson, whose shot was blocked, but Nantwich then enjoyed a period of dominance, with Jackson charging down a strike from Raffie,

Gooda headed away a dangerous cross from Matt Bell, Cooke curled a shot over and Gooda blocked a goal-bound strike from Joe Robbins.

Boro weathered the storm, and Will Thornton headed goalwards from a Ryan Watson corner, but a defender blocked on the goal-line, then on 33 minutes Gooda won the ball in midfield, and raced forward before striking a low shot from 35 yards.

The ball landed at the feet of Coulson on the edge of the area, and he turned and drilled the ball into the bottom left corner for a brilliantly-taken equaliser.

Jake Bickerstaff twice shot wide for Nantwich, while for Boro, Will Jarvis burst down the right and pulled the ball back to Luca Colville, who shot wide of the right-hand post, then Ryan Watson fired just over on the stroke of half time.

Boro started the second half on top, Kieran Glynn set up Colville, who fired over, and Colville and Watson both had shots charged down, but Nantwich went 2-1 up on 63 minutes following scramble from a right wing corner that Boro failed to clear.

The ball bobbled about in the goalmouth, Gooda blocked one shot from Troy Bourne, but Cooke rifled in the rebound.

Glynn laid off to a Jarvis, whose low cross was cut out, and a Jackson cross was headed into the goalmouth by Thornton, but keeper Matt Gould snatched the ball off the head of Jake Day.

A Jackson cross was then flicked on by Day towards Watson, but he was closed down before he could get a shot in, and Jackson volleyed narrowly over as Boro searched for a late equaliser. Weledji headed goalwards, but the keeper pounced on the ball before Colville could get a touch, then Coulson had a strike charged down by Bickerstaff.

In the final minute Watson drove the ball across the goalmouth, but there was no one on hand to apply the finishing touch.

Boro had plenty of possession, but once again there was little goal threat, and home keeper Gould was well protected by giant centre-backs Langley and Bell, and didn't have a save to make all afternoon.

Gooda, Thornton and Jackson all had decent games, and Coulson's class shone through when he conjured up his goal, but overall, a very disappointing afternoon for the vocal band of supporters who travelled across to Cheshire.

BORO: Whitley, Watson, Jackson, Heslop (Weledji 78), Thornton, Gooda, Wilson (Plant 64), Colville, Coulson, Glynn, Jarvis (Day 67)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Bailey Gooda