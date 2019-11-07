Scarborough Athletic's Wayne Brooksby insists it's not time to panic yet

Wayne Brooksby clears the ball for Boro

His side sit in 14th place in the BetVictor Northern Premier League and the former Bradford Park Avenue winger is starting to see his side turn things around.

Brooksby said: “We’re putting in some really good performances and we’ve recently been on a pretty strong run.

“It gives us a boost when we can pick up wins and move up the table.”

“We have a great set of lads and we all believe in the same thing, which is a real strength of ours.

“As you can see with the league, if you string together four or five wins you can easily shoot up the table.

“No team has out-played us, we have just been sloppy and made mistakes.”

Despite playing predominantly in an unfamiliar role at left-back, Brooksby is enjoying the playing time under boss John Deacey.

“I’m enjoying it, yes it’s an unfamiliar role and I’m not used to it but I’m adjusting and getting that extra game time, which is perfect.

“It’s the way that John wants to play so I’m happy.”

Having played as a junior for Scarborough FC, he was gifted with the opportunity to lead his team out on Saturday as he skippered Athletic in their 2-1 defeat against Grantham Town.

“I was extremely honoured to lead the team out,” added Brooksby.