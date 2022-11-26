Scarborough Athletic's year-long unbeaten home record halted by Chester

The Betton Wines Scarborough Athletic man of the match was awarded to defender Kieran Burton by match sponsors Moneyweb IFA

Will Thornton and Michael Coulson were back in starting line-up after recent injuries, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro started brightly, as a Luca Colville cross was met by Ash Jackson, but his goal-bound shot struck team-mate Coulson, and visiting keeper Harry Tyrer dealt with a couple of long throws into his box by Jackson.

Then a Lewis Maloney free-kick was punched clear by Tyrer, and the ball dropped to Kieran Burton, who volleyed just wide.

Ryan Watson

Boro keeper Joe Cracknell dived to save a low shot from Kole Hall, and Hall then flicked the ball over his head, before firing just wide.

Kurt Willoughby also volleyed wide, then Boro had a half-chance when a long kick up field by Cracknell fell to Jackson on the edge of the area, but he screwed his shot wide.

The best chance of the first half came on 38 minutes, when a corner on the right from Chester skipper Dec Weeks was met by Matty Williams, who powered his header inches over.

The visitors went ahead five minutes into the second half, when a low left-wing corner from

Williams, found Kole Hall who placed his shot inside the near post, and soon after, Bailey Gooda did well to block a Williams header, then a 20-yard strike from Weeks was saved by Cracknell.

The lead was doubled when a Boro attack broke down, and Chester surged forward on the break, with Willoughby on the left, passing inside to Shrewsbury Town loanee Charlie Caton, who calmly shot past oncoming Boro keeper Cracknell.

Caton set up a chance for Willoughby, who shot into the side-netting, then Caton fired wide from 25-yards, before Boro pulled a goal back, when Kieran Weledji won possession on the right, passed inside to Kieran Glynn, who back-heeled into the path of Ryan Watson, to blast into the roof of the net from inside the area, to register his first goal of the season.

Glynn and Thornton both made timely interceptions to cut out through-balls as Chester looked dangerous whenever they went forward, and they added a killer third goal late on, again on the counter-attack, as Weeks squared to Kurt Willoughby, who slotted home his 17th goal of the season.

Star players for Boro were Burton, who shackled danger man Willoughby for most of the game, Thornton who was strong at the back and midfield maestros Glynn and Maloney, but the visiting back-line was solid, and visiting keeper Tyrer didn't have a save to make all game.

BORO- Cracknell, Watson, Jackson (Plant70), Burton, Thornton, Gooda, Tear (Weledji 62), Maloney, Coulson, Glynn, Colville (McGuckin 56)

CHESTER- Tyrer, Morgan, Weeks, Roberts, Williams, Murray (Devine 77), Heywood, Caton, Willoughby (Thomas 87), Hall, Edwards

REFEREE- Dane McCarrick

GOALS- BORO- Ryan Watson 68

CHESTER- Kole Hall 50, Charlie Caton 61, Kurt Willoughby 87

YELLOW CARDS- BORO- Ash Jackson, Will Thornton

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Kieran Burton

