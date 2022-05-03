Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts slump to nine-wicket loss at Woodhouse Grange

After being put into bat, the visitors struggled to deal with the sustained pressure of the Grange bowling attack, slumping to 47-4 in the 18th over, writes Simon Dobson.

Only Breidyn Schaper held firm with the in-form youngster making 47 from 100 balls in an innings that included five boundaries.

Romario Roach struck 18, but only a determined 68 ball 16no from Linden Gray could add respectability to the scoreline, resulting in Scarborough all out for 129.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home attack hunted as a pack offering little with Christopher Suddaby returning the best figures of 3-15 from 10 overs.

Grange were determined and disciplined in their reply against some controlled Scarborough bowling.

Only Schaper could make any breakthrough as opener Andrew Bilton crafted 84no off 126 balls with thirteen fours and Christopher Bilton (32no) put on an unbroken second wicket partnership of 111 to ease their side home in 38.4 overs.

Scarborough will look to return to their winning ways on Saturday as they entertain an unbeaten Driffield Town.