Scarborough & District Football League leaders Edgehill dig deep to sink Seamer young guns

Edgehill finished 2023 as Scarborough Football League leaders after fighting back for a 3-1 win against Seamer on Friday night at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Joe Gallagher opened the scoring for Edgehill against Seamer.

​A young, vibrant Seamer started well, taking a deserved lead through new signing Jake Gallagher on 15 minutes.

With Seamer on the front foot they couldn’t add a second they deserved, and late in the half Seamer’s right-back handled the ball in the area and Joe Gallagher rifled home.

Seamer nearly scored straight from the second half restart but young keeper Owen I’anson did very well. On the hour mark Edgehill took the lead after a bit of a scramble, as Joe Danby smashed home from close range.

West Pier stayed in second after their 6-2 win against Newby.

With Seamer pushing on, Edgehill found a third, Josh Fergus danced round a couple of players and curled home a great goal from outside the box.

Man of the match for Edgehill was skipper Jamie Patterson, with Seamer’s star man their keeper Jay Shah.

West Pier remain second, on goal difference, after their 6-2 win against Newby at Pindar on Friday evening.

Ollie Bennett and Wayne Shaw capitalised on a couple of Pier errors to put Newby 2-0 ahead after 30 minutes, but Pier stalwart Martin Cooper halved the deficit with a great finish to a brilliant team move he started from left-back.

Pier stepped up a gear after the break, and levelled when Neil Thomas finished from a tight angle after the keeper spilt a cross, then man of the match Will Jenkinson scored a cracking 25-yard effort into the top corner.

Veteran super-sub Paul Provins made it 4-2 with his first touch, Dec Richardson added a fifth, and goal of game saw Cooper lob Newby’s keeper from deep in his own half, evoking memories of David Beckham’s famous long-range strike.

Rob Speight’s hat-trick netted Scalby a 3-1 home win against Edgehill Reserves.

Veteran Ricky Greening put the visitors 1-0 ahead with a rare header in the first half, Lewis Tadman missing couple of headed chances for Scalby.

The villagers levelled from the restart with their man of the match Spieght lobbing his shot over the Edgehill keeper.

Speight’s second came via great work between Brandon Payne and Zam Deans. Spieght’s hat-trick was set up superbly by Sonny Oxley.

Kobby Phouangsavath impressed on his Edgehill debut in midfield and tricky young winger Ryder Greening also shone.

Zac Hansen hit four goals as Westover roared to an 8-2 win against West Pier Reserves.

Also on target for Westover were Jack South (2), Josh Evans and Chrissy Hannam, the latter sharing man of the match with Ryan Gallagher.