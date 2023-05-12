Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy

This move follows a successful meeting in late March including existing member and former clubs, the North Riding County Football Association, Scarborough Council and Scarborough and District Minor League.

All clubs successful in their application will have their public liability insurance fully covered, with player personal accident Insurance subsidised by the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the season, cup competitions will be played for every standard for team, giving each club the chance of playing at the Flamingo Land Stadium, which is the home of Scarborough Athletic Football Club.

Saturday League champs Edgehill show of their haul of trophies

Meanwhile, the possibility of a new format to league fixtures is being discussed, with a view to providing clubs with more competitive matches.

Any club interested in applying to become part of the Scarborough and District Football League can do so for just a £10 deposit – and help will be provided by the league’s management committee and North Riding FA to any club wishing to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are welcomed from all clubs, including past members of the league.

For any enquiries, or to register interest in applying, please email [email protected], or click here to visit the Scarborough and District Saturday League Facebook page where you can message the league.