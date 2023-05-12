News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough & District Saturday Football League looks for new teams

The Scarborough & District Football League is taking applications from any clubs wishing to join for the 2023-24 season

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy
Edgehill Reserves won the Frank White Trophy

This move follows a successful meeting in late March including existing member and former clubs, the North Riding County Football Association, Scarborough Council and Scarborough and District Minor League.

All clubs successful in their application will have their public liability insurance fully covered, with player personal accident Insurance subsidised by the league.

Throughout the season, cup competitions will be played for every standard for team, giving each club the chance of playing at the Flamingo Land Stadium, which is the home of Scarborough Athletic Football Club.

Saturday League champs Edgehill show of their haul of trophies
Saturday League champs Edgehill show of their haul of trophies
Meanwhile, the possibility of a new format to league fixtures is being discussed, with a view to providing clubs with more competitive matches.

Any club interested in applying to become part of the Scarborough and District Football League can do so for just a £10 deposit – and help will be provided by the league’s management committee and North Riding FA to any club wishing to join.

Applications are welcomed from all clubs, including past members of the league.

For any enquiries, or to register interest in applying, please email [email protected], or click here to visit the Scarborough and District Saturday League Facebook page where you can message the league.

Alternatively, send a direct message on Twitter - @ScarbDistSatLge

