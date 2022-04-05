Bobby Todd is pictured front row, third from left, in this Scarborough FC team line-up

Born in Goole, September 11 1949, former Boro midfielder Bobby Todd passed away at his home in Howden on March 31, writes Steve Adamson.

Originally playing as a left-winger, but later more of a midfield dynamo, he was an apprentice at Scunthorpe United before making a dream move to Liverpool in May 1967.

He didn't make the first team at Anfield, but then had spells with Football League clubs Rotherham United, Mansfield Town, Workington and Hartlepool United.

In August 1970 he signed for NPL club Wigan Athletic, where he made 110 appearances, scoring 14 goals in two seasons, helping them win the NPL championship in 1970-71.

He then had a season at Altrincham, before Colin Appleton brought him to Scarborough in July 1973.

He was a huge favourite with the Boro supporters, playing 111 games, scoring 17 goals, and was a member of the 1975 FA Trophy Final team at Wembley, then in October 1975 he left to join hometown club Goole Town.

An accomplished pianist, Bobby was a great character who became a successful accountant in his working life, and in 1985 he helped form the Goole Viking Striders Walking Club, a group which is still thriving.