Scarborough FC Old Boys see off Scarborough Athletic Old Boys in seven-goal Legends thriller

Despite a few players dropping out on the morning of the game, and some guest players being drafted in, the annual Legends match was an entertaining and competitive affair, and it took a brilliant last-minute save from keeper Kevin Martin to seal a narrow win for the SFC Legends on a glorious afternoon, writes Steve Adamson.

Prior to kick-off there was a minute's applause in memory of former Boro striker Neil Campbell, who played in this fixture last season, but sadly passed away on April 30, aged just 45.

The SFC Old Boys made a dream start, as Tom Slade, son of ex-Boro manager Russ, went on a mazy dribble before back-heeling into the path of Rob Gill, who drilled a low shot in off the far post after just two minutes.

The Athletic Old Boys fought back, and keeper Kevin Martin saved at the feet of Jimmy Beadle, then the rampaging Beadle was halted by a crunching tackle from Mark Hotte, and soon after, Scott Phillips fired just past the post.

After absorbing the pressure, Scarborough FC Legends then doubled their lead on 12 minutes with a brilliant 25-yard lob from the impressive Gill.

Again the Athletic Legends went on the offensive, and Ryan Blott flicked a shot against the base of the post, then busy keeper Martin saved to deny Josh Greening, and Jimmy Beadle fired narrowly over.

They reduced the arrears on 19 minutes when a Blott shot was parried by keeper Martin, and Beadle pounced to tap in the rebound.

Blott struck a free-kick into the wall, before the equaliser arrived on 28 minutes when Paddy Miller sent over a free-kick from the left, Martin again parried, and Scott Phillips slammed home the loose ball.

The SFC Old Boys finished the first half strongly, Tris Whitman played a terrific through-ball to Michael Coulson, who was one-on-one with keeper Ben Chamberlain, but lobbed inches over, before Darren Thornton put them 3-2 up with a clinical strike from the right edge of the area on 29 minutes, and Tris Whitman made it 4-2 four minutes later, after bursting clear and rounding the keeper before slotting home.

Just before the interval a through-ball from Blott sent Scott Phillips clear, but keeper Martin did well to save with his legs.

Three minutes into the second half (the game was played over two halves of 35 minutes), the Athletic Old Boys pulled it back to 4-3 when a precise cross from guest player Lewis Taylor, of Pickering Town, was powerfully headed home by Scott Phillips.

Robbie Hawkes then fired wide of the far post, and later struck a shot just over for the Athletic Legends, while the SFC Old Boys had efforts from Chris Tate, who fired wide, then Tom Claisse, who looked a class act, had a strong shot blocked.

A Hawkes cross was headed inches over by Claisse, and Martin saved at the feet of Josh Greening, while at the other end the pacy Whitman had a surging run stopped by a timely Miller tackle.

In the last minute Claisse, who only days ago was representing the Combined British Armed Forces team, struck a shot from the edge of the area, but keeper Martin pulled off a brilliant flying save to tip the ball over, to leave his team 4-3 victors.

Other players to take part in the entertaining match included Mike McNaughton, Paddy Atkinson, Danny Brunton, Jamie Mitchell, David Manderson, Darren Foreman, Liam Robinson, Scott Kerr and Steve French for the SFC Old Boys, and Dave Kemp, Dave Hartas, Joe Lamplough, Darren Phillips and Gary Hepples for the Athletic Legends.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Rob Gill.

REFEREE: George Roberts

ATTENDANCE: 250.