Scarborough footballers’ 12-hour marathon raises £7,777 for Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds

Pictured are some of the 22 players, Paddy Billington, Chris Rooke, Alex Wray, Martin Wray, Paul Tymon, Shaun Tymon, Tom Brooks, Tom Clarke, Carl Stephenson, Jordan Lee, Nathan van Heerden.

A group of Scarborough footballers completed 12 hours of five-a-side football to raise an amazing £7,777 for the Rob Burrow MND Centre in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday May 31, 9pm until Saturday June 1 9am, 22 men played five-a-side football in aid of the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

Organiser and player Paul Tymon said: “With the support of a business match sponsor, team sponsors, ball sponsors and many generous Scarborough individuals we raised the amazing and very meaningful (Rob’s number was 7) total of £7,777.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event was promoted throughout by local DJ Paddy Billington who was one of the 22 players.

Pictured - some of the 22 players, Paddy Billington, Chris Rooke, Alex Wray, Martin Wray, Paul Tymon, Shaun Tymon, Tom Brooks, Tom Clarke, Carl Stephenson, Jordan Lee, Nathan van Heerden.

"We have been encouraged by regular motivational support from the Leeds Hospital charity.”

The footballers managed to get through the 12 hours with lots of donated water and sports drinks.

The organisers even arranged for pizzas to be delivered to keep energy and spirits up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Tymon added: “The lads were amazing from start to finish and were so passionate about the cause.

"The night was full of good football and lots of laughs. The standard dipped around 5am but we all pushed on until the end.

"The amount raised was unbelievable and we are so grateful to the wonderful Scarborough people.“

Another of the players, Shaun Tymon, said “It was a privilege to be involved in the event and to play a tiny part in helping to get the Rob Burrow MND Centre established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Paul and team for the brilliant organisation and to Rob and Kev Sinfield for the inspiration.

"I was shattered at the end but elated by the camaraderie and humbled by thoughts of the cause.”

Fellow player Chris Rooke said: “it was an amazing night supporting a great charity, we were equal parts shattered and proud when we finished and to raise what we did is a credit to the people of Scarborough and beyond for supporting this madness."

Paul Tymon added: “There are so many people to thank.

"Firstly all the players, who gave up a weekend and a month’s energy to battle through the exhaustion and pain to raise lots of money for this amazing project and charity. Also the unbelievable Scarborough public and beyond, for their amazing donations!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Huge thanks also go to our sponsors, Boiler Doctor, who sponsored the whole event, team sponsors; Des Winks Volkswagen and Skoda, who always sponsor all the charity events we organise, LC Sports Developments, who also always support our charity events, GCGF, Operation K9, Ball sponsors; Fabric Chicks, This Is The Coast radio, and Robbie Hawkes for the sports hall and without them the event never happens."

"Also our committee who organised everything from match rotas to first aid kits. Paul Tymon, Shaun Dolan, Chris Rooke, Alex Wray, Jamie Wray, Tom Clarke and Paddy Billington.”

Pictured above are some of the 22 players, Paddy Billington, Chris Rooke, Alex Wray, Martin Wray, Paul Tymon, Shaun Tymon, Tom Brooks, Tom Clarke, Carl Stephenson, Jordan Lee, Nathan van Heerden.