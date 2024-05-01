Scarborough footballers prepare for 12-hour marathon match to help raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Centre
The players will be taking part in the marathon five-a-side football match, which has been kindly sponsored by Boiler Doctor, on Friday May 31 at Raincliffe School's sports hall to raise funds for the new Yorkshire MND Centre in Leeds, inspired by ex-Rugby League player Rob Burrow.
MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves that causes weakness that gets worse over time.
To donate money regarding this charity match, search for event organiser Paul Tymon or use the following link
https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-tymon-1711210036343?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fpaul-tymon-1711210036343&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share