Scarborough footballers prepare for 12-hour marathon match to help raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Centre

A group of Scarborough footballers are warming up for a 12-hour match to help raise money to build a new Motor Neurone Disease centre in Leeds.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st May 2024, 10:17 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 10:17 BST
Footballers prepare for 12-hour football marathon (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Footballers prepare for 12-hour football marathon (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Footballers prepare for 12-hour football marathon (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The players will be taking part in the marathon five-a-side football match, which has been kindly sponsored by Boiler Doctor, on Friday May 31 at Raincliffe School's sports hall to raise funds for the new Yorkshire MND Centre in Leeds, inspired by ex-Rugby League player Rob Burrow.

MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves that causes weakness that gets worse over time.

​To donate money regarding this charity match, search for event organiser Paul Tymon or use the following link

https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-tymon-1711210036343?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fpaul-tymon-1711210036343&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

