Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars set sights on European Championship glory

The three Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars who are eyeing European Championship glory

Three Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars, plus coach Nikii Walker, have been selected to represent Great Britain at the European TeamGym Championships in Azerbaijan later this year.

Joseph Fishburn, 23, has been selected for the Senior Mixed Team, Jacob Bland, 18, for the Senior Men and Akeel Miah, 16, for the Junior Men’s Team. Nikii has been selected as a Senior men’s team coach.

A club spokesperson said: “Everybody at the club is extremely proud of all their hard work, dedication and commitment to the sport and wishes them all lots of luck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s an honour to be chosen to be part of Team GB and such an amazing opportunity.

"The success is down to the support from SGA teammates, families and the clubs amazing coaches who have guided them along the way. Thanks to everyone who is involved.

"Also well done to all the SGA gymnasts who took part in the trial that weren’t successful this time. You are all amazing.”

A statement from the gymnasts said: “This event is entirely self funded by ourselves and will cost around £3,000 per gymnast which is why we are hoping to raise funds to help us get there!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the next three months we will be attending seven GB training camps in Bristol, Bracknell, London and Crewe to prepare. The intense training and financial commitment has been difficult but we’re determined and looking forward to travel to Azerbaijan.