Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars set sights on European Championship glory
Joseph Fishburn, 23, has been selected for the Senior Mixed Team, Jacob Bland, 18, for the Senior Men and Akeel Miah, 16, for the Junior Men’s Team. Nikii has been selected as a Senior men’s team coach.
A club spokesperson said: “Everybody at the club is extremely proud of all their hard work, dedication and commitment to the sport and wishes them all lots of luck.
"It’s an honour to be chosen to be part of Team GB and such an amazing opportunity.
"The success is down to the support from SGA teammates, families and the clubs amazing coaches who have guided them along the way. Thanks to everyone who is involved.
"Also well done to all the SGA gymnasts who took part in the trial that weren’t successful this time. You are all amazing.”
A statement from the gymnasts said: “This event is entirely self funded by ourselves and will cost around £3,000 per gymnast which is why we are hoping to raise funds to help us get there!
"Over the next three months we will be attending seven GB training camps in Bristol, Bracknell, London and Crewe to prepare. The intense training and financial commitment has been difficult but we’re determined and looking forward to travel to Azerbaijan.
"We’d like to thank our coaches and families for helping us get this far, we couldn't do it without them! If there is any donation that you can give we’d really appreciate the support.”