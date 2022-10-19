Scarborough Ladies FC round-up: Layla Bint sparkles as Under-13s sink Poppleton

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s line up in their new training tops sponsored by Danny Dack - Travel Counsellor, with Dack handing over the new tops

The hosts were on top throughout the first half having numerous chances but they were denied by a fantastic display from Poppleton's keeper.

Then Layla Bint received the ball on halfway and took on three players, cut onto her right foot from the left hand side of the area and hit a stunning shot into the top corner.

The Reds kept up the dominance when a solo run from Isla Jones ended in a goal to make it 2-0 at the break.

In the second half Scarborough kept on the pressure but again Poppleton's keeper was outstanding, until girl of the game Bint slammed another shot into the top corner.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites continued their 100% record with a 4-1 win at York RI.

The visitors made a bright start to a tough physical fixture, creating a couple of early chances.

As the half progressed it became more of an even contest until midway through the half when Lacey O'Hara picked the ball up out wide to fire home from a tight angle.

The home team got back into the game and levelled through a looping shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then girl of the game Elle Abell produced a fine save to stop the home side taking the lead.

On the stroke of half-time Chloe McArthur put the away team back in front with a great strike from outside the box.

The second half remained a tightly fought contest, O’Hara managed to break free and slot home in the box to make it 3-1.

A long throw by Sophie Grey into the box caused confusion for the home team and O’Hara pounced to score and complete her hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elle Abell was named girl of the match for some great saves at crucial times in the game.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s suffered a 5-0 loss on the road at high-flyers Fulford.

The visitors played well in the first half but were hit by two swift goals just before the half-time interval, and the title-chasers pulled clear after the break.

Teo Baltatu was the girl of the game for Boro after an excellent defensive display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Under-15s were in top gear on Saturday after receiving their new rain jackets from sponsor Danny Dack – Travel Counsellor.

Dack, whose service offers personalised leisure and business travel, said: “I’m delighted to help the girls out and look forward to a long association with the club.”

The new Weetabix Wildcats sessions hosted by Scarborough Ladies are designed for girls aged five to 11 looking to get into football and are open to all.

The success of the England Lionesses team on their way to winning the European Championships over the summer has raised the profile of women’s football at junior and senior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies FC are at Scarborough Sports Village every Thursday 6-7pm and the cost is just £1 per session.