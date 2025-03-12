Scarborough Ladies FC U14s return to winning ways at Holme Rovers, SLFC U18s edged out at Fulford
The game started with the Boro girls on top and took control of the game passing around and putting the opposition under pressure creating a number of chances.
In the 11th minute the deadlock was broken in spectacular style when Sophie Overfield picked the ball up in the Holme Rovers half and went on a jinking run round three home defenders and unleashed a fine shot into the top corner of the net.
And in double quick time Boro doubled their lead when Chloe McArthur picked up a crossfield pass on the wing and cut inside and unleashed a fine finish across goal into the bottom corner.
Boro continued to apply the pressure and created multiple chances and just before half-time McArthur grabbed her second and Boro’s third goal with a smart finish past the keeper to make it 3-0
In the second half the home team came out with more fight and determination and made a better account of themselves and put the Boro defence under pressure on numerous occasions but were unable to get any telling shots on goal.
The Boro defence held firm while at the other end the visitors had numerous chances but were unable to add to their tally.
Girl of the game was awarded to Anna Donbavand for a solid all-round display.
Scarborough Ladies Under-18s put in a great display despite a 2-0 loss at Fulford.
The visitors battled all game and showed how much improvement they have gained and really matured as a team, having lost 6-1 against Fulford earlier in the season at Scarborough Sports Village.
The hosts’ first goal came after less than a minute and just before half-time Fulford made it 2-0 with a great finish from an acute angle.
Despite this Boro carried on fighting and genuinely believed they could get something out of the game, they created chances with the tireless Lily Parker going close twice in the first half after surging runs.
The Boro girl of the game was Teo Baltatu who was superb at left-back, she never gave up battling throughout and goalkeeper Brooke Mason also pulled off some absolutely amazing saves.