Scarborough Ladies FC U12s netted their first win of the season.

Maria Ivanova opened the scoring before Evie Lincoln added a second after a great team move. Poppleton pulled a goal back before half-time.

Boro came out fighting in the second half to produce a dominating display with goals from Olive Atthews, Bella Mollon, Evie Oldroyd and a second for Ivanova to finish the match 6-2 winners.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s won 3-0 at Wigginton Grasshoppers.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead into half-time with a brace from Lola Bayes.

Boro added a third shortly after the restart through Gracie McLoughlin.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s lost 4-0 at leaders Bishopthorpe.

On the hosts’ first attack they were awarded a free-kick in the penalty area for a dubious backpass which they eventually scored from. Boro took the game to the hosts and were on the front foot for much of the first half with the attacking threat of Chloe McArthur, Lacey O’Hara and Sophie Overfield who all had efforts saved by a superb home keeper.

At the other end the defence did a fantastic job of marshalling the threat of the hosts, limiting them to few chances.

In the second half Boro pushed for an equaliser which would have been more than deserved but it wasn’t to be as Bishopthorpe held firm and their clinical finishing added three goals in the second half. It was a flattering scoreline for the hosts as Boro pushed them all the way.