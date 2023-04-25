Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s secure place in City of York Girls Football League Cup final

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites won their City of York Girls League Cup semi-final at home to Fulford by a 3-0 margin.

The score was 1-0 at half-time as a near perfect corner from Chloe McCarthur was deflected and there was a bit of scramble in front of goal, Macey Crane, who had been chosen to play as striker, found the net.

After the break there were lots of crosses, corners and building play through the opposition’s penalty box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Alicia Leake who made a good connection though, to double the home side's advantage.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-16s

Lacey-May O'Hara out-skilled her opponent and netted the side's third goal.

She was rewarded after having a lot of chances either narrowly miss or saved by the opposition's stoic keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulford managed to get a few passes over the top or through the Whites defence. But the defence worked hard all game to get back and recover always managing to tackle or block the cross.

Chloe McCarthur was awarded girl of the game for her skill and sharpness of mind, these two combined make her a force to be reckoned with.

The Whites have the York FA Cup Final and the League Cup Final both next week, in their current form they will take some beating.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s finished the season unbeaten with a fine 8-1 victory at Poppleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing in awful rain the whole team once again did themselves proud in the finale of a fantastic season, winning 13 matches out of 16 and drawing the other three on their way to winning the title.

Midfielder Lil Scott soon opened the scoring on two minutes, a further double from striker Lucy Fairbank and an own goal from the home keeper, Boro went into half time in complete control 4-0 up.

Poppleton did pull a goal back but further goals from Scott, Fairbank completing her hat-trick, Lexie Daubney and Lucy Webster made the final score 8-1.

Once again the girls were a credit to the shirt and even though constant rolling subs disrupted, they dominated the full 80 minutes. player of the match was defender Bailey Orrells who played her best game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager David Philps said: "I'm so proud of the team and their efforts over the whole season, to not only win the title outright but go unbeaten in the league is a fantastic achievement."

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s drew 1-1 at Fulford In horrible conditions for their penultimate game.

The visitors started brilliantly, moving the ball around the field with some fantastic passing.

Boro had lots of shots on goal but it remained goalless at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the second half Scarborough maintained there dominance but with a rare opportunity Fulford took the lead. Boro didn't let this affect them and with a whipped corner from Layla landing at Bella Shaw's feet she passed to Pippa Wedge who finished with her left foot.

Girl of the game went to the whole team who all played their part in a fantastic game of football.