Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s Whites win York FA Cup final

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites rounded off an incredible season winning the York City Junior Girls FA Cup 3-1 against Bishopthorpe at the York City LNER Community Stadium.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 9th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s Whites have won a superb treble this season.

Scarborough, who also won the City of York Girls League Cup and the league title, raced into a three-goal lead with a brace from star striker Lacey O’Hara and a spectacular effort from Matilda Jordan putting Scarborough in control.

Bishopthorpe mounted a comeback in the second half and pulled a goal back but Boro were too strong and held on for the victory.

Sophie Overfield was named girl of the game for her constant attacking runs and through-balls.

The whole team deserve a special mention for their remarkable treble-winning season, Elle Abell, Sophie Grey, Molly Lassey, Grace Leach, Grace Roberts, Chloe McArthur, Matilda Jordan, Anna Donbavand, Sophie Overfield, Lacey O’Hara, Martha Stockill, Macey Crane, Anya Joy, Eva Hague and Alicia Leake.

All the coaches and parents are immensely proud of what this group of girls have achieved.

