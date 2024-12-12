Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13 stars sparkle in win at Stamford Bridge

Scarborough Ladies FC under-13s in action

​Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s have had a busy few weekends of matches in the City of York Girls Football League.

Saturday November 30 saw them travel to Stamford Bridge for a nine-a-side game.

Having moved up to 11-a-side this season it took a few minutes for the girls to adapt but very soon they were on the front foot.

Dominating the first half the visitors took the lead through Elle Able’s strong run and finish from midfield following good play from Sydney Halifax, for her first goal for the Under-13s. They were unlucky to go into the break only 1-0 up.

Bridge came out strongly and equalised. Boro kept their composure and regained the lead almost immediately with a great pass from Olive Atthews to Annie Farrah whose smart finish beat the home keeper.

Stand-in keeper Evie Lincoln, and defenders Millie Spivey, Isla Lincoln and Bella Mollon dealt with any attacks, Anna Upfold dominated the midfield and player of the match, Madeleine Watts, was a constant threat down the wings.

Up front Maria Ivanova and Callie Watts caused problems all game long, culminating in a clever finish from the latter after more good work from Able, meaning the game finished 3-1 to Scarborough.

Saturday December 7 saw a very tough match end in a 4-0 loss at leaders Strensall Tigers.

Boro should take great pride in showing amazing attitude and ability to not only match the Tigers for long periods, but also cause them real problems, and with a bit more luck they could have scored a couple of goals.​