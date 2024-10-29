Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s sweep aside York FA Cup rivals Brayton Belles

Scarborough Ladies FC U14s earned a cup win.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s entertained Brayton Belles in the first round of the York FA Cup at Sherburn, running out comfortable 6-0 winners, with Vanessa Williams making her debut in goal.

Despite the scoreline Boro made a slow start to the match, with the game played mainly in midfield and not finding the cutting edge to break down the away side.

But the introduction of sub Mia Morris changed this within minutes of entering the pitch she drove forward with the ball and placed a shot into the far corner giving the hosts the lead. This spurred the Boro girls on and the lead was doubled as Sophie Grey fired a shot at goal which cannoned in off the post.

Morris went on to complete her hat-trick with the score 4-0 to the hosts at the interval.

The visitors came out with a bit more fight and tested the home defence a bit more but the Boro girls held firm and repelled the attacking threat.

Boro extended their lead when Sophie Overfield broke down the wing to cross for Amy Kemp to fire home from inside the box, the scoring was complete when Chloe McArthur managed to get free down the opposite wing and cross for Overfield to strike home from close range.

A good complete team performance ensured the Boro girls progressed to the next round.

Scarborough Ladies U18s suffered a 10-3 York FA Cup loss at home to Brooklyn.

The hosts were only trailing 2-1 at the interval, but Brooklyn hammered in five quick goals after the break to pull clear and book their place in the next round.

Amelia Breckon scored a brace and Lucy Webster a long-range strike, girl of the game going to defender Lorna Harris Lord.