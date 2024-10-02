Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s teams net comfortable City of York Girls Football League wins

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s netted a comfortable City of York Girls Football League win

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s romped to a 13-1 win at Wigginton in the City of York Girls Football League.

Boro went ahead in the opening minutes as Mia Morris broke through the defence to slot home, and the lead was doubled through Chloe McArthur. The hosts hit back with a long-range effort.

The visitors took control with waves of attacks and Sophie Overfield cut in from the right to fire home over the keeper. Sub Macey Crane scored a quickfire two goals and Morris completed her hat-trick making the scoreline 7-1.

In the second half the hosts put up more of a fight but the Boro defence stood firm and kept pushing to add to the scoreline. Overfield added her second after some fine attacking football and Anna Donbavand got on the scoresheet after a good run forward.

Sophie Grey got her first goal after running through midfield to finish past the oncoming keeper. Overfield pounced to add another two goals to her tally and Donbavand scored her second, a fine finish into the roof of the net.

The girl of the game was shared by the Boro team.

Scarborough Lionesses Under-14s won 7-2 at home to Pocklington.

Lionesses took the lead via Amelia Dickinson with a clever through-ball by Amiele Milton, goal two was then the reverse, Dickinson providing the telling pass for Milton to score her first goal of the season with a top corner shot.

Pock were still pushing and beat the offside trap to halve the deficit. Madi Storey made it 3-1 just before half-time with a smart run and powerful shot.

After the break Pock pulled it back to to 3-2, Lionesses sensing the danger went on the attack and really pressed with further goals from Storey and Poppy Timmins putting the Lionesses in control.

The Lionesses were enjoying more possession and the introduction of subs Lola Elvidge and Layla Pashby freshened up the team further allowing Dickinson to complete her hat-trick.

Girls of the game went to Issy Templeman for vital saves when the game was 3-2 and Storey for her first goals for the club.

​Scarborough Ladies Under-10s were in action at Thirsk Falcons.

The visitors looked to build on previous promising performances despite missing a couple of players.

Boro started a bit slowly, getting a feel of the game and sizing up their opponent.

Gracie was starting in goal for the fourth game in a row, growing in confidence the more she plays there, with a back line of Maisie, Grace and Indie in front of her, all staying strong throughout their game-time, allowing the midfielders play with confidence to get forward and support the attacks.

Iris, Harper and Leah were getting forward at every opportunity from the middle of the park but also getting back to help reduce chances the opposition had. Bea sat in front of the back line getting stuck in to every tackle, offering the perfect shield for the defenders.

Ellie looked to break through the opposition back line at every opportunity, bringing other players into the game and showed some wonderful finishing.