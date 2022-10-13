Scarborough Ladies FC Under-16s dig deep for a 1-1 draw at champions Fulford

In a pulsating match Fulford took a first-half lead after a long-range shot that produced a fantastic one-handed save from Boro keeper Lucy Webster, a Fulford attacker was however first to react and slotted the ball home after a scramble on the line.

Boro then took the game to their opponents in the second half looking for an equaliser, midfielder Lil Scott scoring a deserved goal on 50 minutes bending the bell into the far corner from the edge of the box after great passing play.Both teams had chances to take the win in what was a good advert for girls football but ultimately a draw was the right result.

Player of the match was midfielder Lorna Harris-Lord, while Webster, defender Bailey Orrels and midfielder Phoebe Philps all put in great displays.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s hosted York RI on Saturday morning and earned a 5-1 success to carry on their fine start to the City of York Girls Football League season.

The visitors started well and played some good football, but rarely threatened the home goal.

The Boro girls got up to speed and took the lead when Alesha Grime opened the scoring.

The home team then started to create more chances but were wasteful in front of goal.

Brooke Southren added a second following good play from Emilie Watson.

RI responded well and pulled a goal back, but strikes from Gracie McLaughlin and Lola Bayes sent Boro in at half time 4-1 to the good.