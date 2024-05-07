Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s and Under-13s net York FA Cup final wins

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s added the York FA Cup to their title success after their 3-1 defeat of Bishopthorpe. PHOTO: MATTY MASON

The Boro U18s, the City of York League champions, beat runners-up Bishopthorpe 3-1 in their final at Poppleton.

Bishopthorpe started strongly and were rewarded a penalty in the 20th minute but it was shot straight into the arms of keeper Brooke Mason.

That woke Boro up and they began some beautiful passing moves down both flanks, Lucy Fairbank took her chance in the 28th minute, looping the ball over the keeper and into an empty goal.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s won the York FA Cup final by a 6-2 scoreline against Northallerton.

In the 67th minute a fantastic flighted ball from the halfway line to the edge of the 18-yard box was headed in by Fairbank, who beat the Bishopthorpe keeper to the ball.

Shortly afterwards Jorji Crawford’s ball into the area caused a fumble in the six-yard box and Fairbank was the quickest to pounce and claiming another hat-trick.

Bishopthorpe responded quickly afterwards with a nicely driven strike from the edge of the box making the final score 3-1 to Scarborough, finishing off a brilliant season and winning the double.

A huge thank from everyone at Scarborough Ladies FC to the girls moving on from the U18s to open age football and we wish them luck.

Scarborough Ladies U18s defending a Bishopthorpe corner. PHOTO BY MATTY MASON

Scarborough Ladies U13s played Northallerton in their final and retained the cup, running out 6-2 winners.

Boro started the strongest and it was soon 1-0 early on as winger Chloe McArthur went on a mazy run in to the box and finished low past the keeper. But Northallerton kept rallying and a fine strike levelled the scores.

Boro regained the lead after a long throw from Matilda Jordan found Lacey O’Hara, who fired at goal but It was Sophie Overfield at the far post who steered the ball home to make it 2-1 then O’Hara raced clear to finish well giving the keeper no chance.

In the second half Boro Sophie Overfield fired a fine shot into the top corner, but Northallerton again hit back scoring to make it 4-2.

Scarborough Ladies FC U13s in action during their York FA Cup final win.

Straight from kick-off Boro added a fifth when McArthur was sent clear down the wing and fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner and O’Hara rounded off the scoring with a fine finish.

In a fantastic all-round display, defenders Sophie Grey, Molly Lassey and Grace Leach shone, but the whole team were awarded girl of the game.