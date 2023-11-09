Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s and Under-14s hit top form in victories

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s beat Market Weighton.

Saturday morning saw an early kick-off at Flamingo Land Stadium for Ladies Under-18s to accommodate Scarborough Athletic v Forest Green later in the day.

Both teams came out flying, with runs into both defensive areas in the opening minutes. It was the visitors, Market Weighton who drew first blood after only four minutes, shocking Scarborough with an opening goal.

Boro kept their heads and Amelia Breckon drove in from the right into the penalty area and her powerful shot made it 1-1.

The hosts came out for the second half showing greater determination, although it took until the 71st minute when Phoebe Philps broke the deadlock.

That goal went onto inspire the home team, with Lucy Fairbank netting her first in the 75th minute, followed shortly after when Lucy Webster was tackled in the area and the referee pointed to the spot. Webster stepped forward and struck a superb penalty.

A half-cleared ball in the 81st minute was met by Fairbank a good 25 metres out and a solid left-footed strike was whipped in and it dipped into the top right corner.

Boro were not finished and Fairbank claimed her hat-trick in the 86th minute to win 6-1 and remain on top of the league.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s fought hard for a 2-1 win against previously unbeaten Wigginton Grasshoppers at Sherburn.

Boro started the stronger of the two teams but unfortunately did not really test the keeper.

Wigginton had a rare touch in home side’s half when the Grasshoppers seemed to find a gap on the edge of the box and scored against the run of play.

This sparked the visitors into life and they started moving the ball well but Scarborough held strong.

Boro were attacking well when Isla Jones was taken down winning the hosts a free-kick.

Up stepped deadball specialist Layla Bint who hit the ball which nestled into the net to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Both teams came out fighting in the second half but another free kick from Bint secured all three points.