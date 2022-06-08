Scarborough Ladies FC U18s

Squad awards were given to every player, and special awards were presented in each squad for the Manager’s Player of the Season and the Players’ Player of the Season.

Club chairman Owen Willis said: “There were four new inductees into the “100 Club” (Louise Bean, Sophie McArthur, Jess Corner and Phoebe Wareing) for girls who have played more than a century of games for Scarborough Ladies, and a special memento was presented to former chairman Mike Hyde, who stepped down from the role during the Covid-19 pandemic after 14 years with the club.

“The evening included the usual silly games and prize draws, and was concluded with the prestigious Girl of the Season Trophy, which this season went to Poppy Timmins.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s had a brilliant season

“The club would like to thank all our fantastic players, coaches, parents and carers for all their support and commitment over a challenging last couple of years, and we look forward to a bright future for everyone in the Scarborough Ladies family.

“With over 150 girls registered last season, the club continues to be ‘The Home of Girls’ Football on the Yorkshire Coast’.

“New players are always welcome though, and the club are set to host three open sessions during June for players of all ages and abilities.

“Dates, locations and age groups are detailed below.”

SLFC U14s

All age groups are for the season just finished.

Thursday, June 9, at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

6pm - 7pm - Under-Sixes, Under-Sevens, Under-Eights, Under-Nines, Under-10s, Under-11s and Under-12s.

7pm - 8pm - Under-15s.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s

Saturday June 11, at Sherburn Playing Fields.

11am - 12:30pm - Under-13s.

Thursday June 16, at the Flamingo Land Stadium

6pm - 7pm - Under-Sixes, Under-Sevens, Under-Eights, Under-Nines, Under-10s, Under-11s and Under-14s.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s

7pm - 8pm - Under-18s

For further information please email [email protected] or phone/text 07454923983.