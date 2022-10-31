Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s Reds celebrate their second win

After earning a 2-0 win in the City of York Girls Football League against Bishopthorpe White Rose Purple on Saturday October 22, the Reds Under-12s surged to a superb 5-2 home victory against Brooklyn on Saturday October 29.

The win against Bishopthorpe was the team’s first-ever success, as they were only formed just a year ago.

All previous matches were lost, sometimes as high as 15-0 but the Scarborough team had been doing much better in the last few months with results closer to 7-0 and 5-1.

There were wild celebrations as the team achieved their first win, the goals were scored by Amiele Milton and Emily York.

Emily’s goal was a slotted through-ball from Amiele in midfield for a powerful shot. Amiele’s goal was a great clearance to left-winger Poppy Timmins from defender Erin Hirst, Poppy then ran three-quarters of the pitch to cross from just outside the boxes for Amiele to hold off the coming defender and with a powerful right footed effort screaming past the keeper.The team defended resolutely with Layla Horne and Lilly Brown players of the match and brilliant keeper Issy Templeman making outstanding saves.

Last Saturday saw Amelia Dickinson make a dream debut for the Reds as she struck a superb hat-trick in the 5-2 victory against Brooklyn at Sherburn.

Emily York also continued her fine form with a brace of goals.

Girl of the match went to midfielder Amelie Milton.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds Team:

Goalkeeper Issy Templeman

Defenders: Layla Horne, Erin Hirst, Maddie Dunn.

Midfielders:-Bella Smith, Amiele Milton, Amelia Dickinson, Poppy Timmins.

Striker: Emily York