Scarborough Ladies U11s beat Wigginton, U12s lose thriller against Tigers and U14s impress despite defeat at leaders

Scarborough Ladies U12s

It was end-to-end stuff in the first half, with both sides coming close to unlocking the goal scoring with Anna Donbavand unlucky not to find the net a couple of times from midfield.

Sophia Grayshan had a long-range effort go just over the bar, Wigginton were unlucky not to take the lead were it not for a superb save by keeper Elle Abel.

In the second half Boro started much more brightly with midfielders Sophie Overfield and girl of the match Sophie Grey both shining.

The latter was in unstoppable form, constantly picking up the ball from deep in her own half and bursting down the right wing setting up numerous counter attacks.

And it paid dividends with Grey setting up Grayshan who took her chance superbly to net the only goal of the game.

Matilda Jordan also stood out for her tireless work in centre midfield, and Molly Lassey, Hayley Brennan and Martha Stockill for their superb defending and a well deserved clean sheet.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s lost 5-3 at home against a strong Strensall Tigers team.

Scarborough Ladies U11s

Strensall took the lead but Boro kept the pressure going when Isla Jones was brought down in the box winning the Reds a penalty-kick, Rachel Hodgson calming slotting home to make it 1-1 at the break.

In the second half the hosts kept the pressure going and winning the ball, first Jones forced a rebound which went in making it 2-1 to the Reds, then Jones doubled their lead.

Strensall pulled it back to 3-3 and the Reds then conceded two late goals to lose the best game of the season so far.

Girls of the game were Hodgson, Jones and Lucy Hartley .

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s lost out 6-0 at leaders Wigginton Grasshoppers White in a much-improved display for the visitors.

Scarborough were hammered 14-1 by the pacesetters a couple of months ago, and were trailing 3-0 with five minutes left, three late Grasshoppers goals taking the match away from the visitors.