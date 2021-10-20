Scarborough Ladies U13s romp to 15-0 win against Bridge

Scarborough Ladies u13s

This win makes it four wins from their opening four City of York Girls League matches.

Gracie McLoughlin led the scoring charts with five, closely followed by Alesha Grime with four. while Rebecca Addison and Emilie Watson also both hit braces.

The scoreline was added to when captain Jemima Chapman and Lola Bayes both netted.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s entertained one of the strongest teams in the league, York RI, on Saturday.

The game started well for the Reds going close a few times with some great play from Isla Jones and Chloe Boyes.

Then against the run of play a poor ball out was picked up from RI and they capitalised and went 1-0 up.

After going one down the reds made a forced change with Chloe Boyes going off after being winded, replaced by Pippa Wedge who went on to score for the Reds to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Scarborough kept the press on in the second half when a fantastic individual goal came from Jones.

York went on to make it 2-2 and it stayed pretty even.

When Rachael Hodgson whipped in a corner for the Reds there were appeals that the ball was over the line, but the ref waved it away.

Then with the last kick of the game York broke and scored to win it and break the home side’s 18-month unbeaten run.

Up next is a tough game again Brayton Belles at home.

Girl of the game was Connie Brand who never gave in and showed how solid she is in defence.

Scarborough Ladies Lionesses Under-18s welcomed Bishopthorpe to the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday in what was only their second game since merging with the clubs Under-16s.

The game started at a frenetic pace and the home side found themselves two goals down.

Despite the early setbacks the Scarborough girls didn’t let their heads drop and played some neat and attractive football.

An excellent through-ball to striker Abi Boyes saw her take a touch and unleash a superb strike into the roof of the visitors net to make it 2-1.

The goal led to the Lionesses confidence rising and saw them attack freely, creating several good chances but to no avail.

The attacking football unfortunately led to the visitors’ third goal.

With the Scarborough defence short of numbers they were hit with pace on the counter attack and conceded a well taken goal.

Impressively, though, Scarborough again battled back and on the stroke of half- time Charlotte Thompson produced an excellent cross which was controlled and expertly finished by Boyes.

The second half was again full of good passing, attacking football by both teams.

Another well-taken goal by the visitors to make it 4-2 looked to have taken the game beyond Scarborough, but tenacious midfield pressing and tackling by Evie Mansell and Maisie Husler led to the ball breaking to Libby Wright, who hit a wonder strike from 30 yards into the top corner to make it 4-3.

It was a great all-round show from the Lionesses, but special mentions to Lola Chapman and Sophie McArthur who stepped up and performed brilliantly when asked to fill in for the teams regular keeper.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s lost 4-0 at a strong Fulford side.

The hosts struck twice in each half despite an excellent performance by keeper Brooke Mason and defenders Teo Baltatu, Neve and Ava Hutchings all putting in great shifts, the latter winning the girl of the game award.