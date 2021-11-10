Scarborough Ladies U13s steam to 8-0 win against York RI

Scarborough Ladies U13s aim a shot at goal Photo by Richard Ponter

Boro started on the front foot from the kick-off and broke through within five minutes with a strike from Lola Bayes.

The hosts dominated and sped into a 5-0 half-time lead with further strikes from Alesha Grime (2), Brooke Southren and Lauren Monkman.

The wind getting stronger and blowing into the hosts end didn’t affect Boro who continued to create chances with excellent free flowing football.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s before their 8-0 home win against York RI Photo by Richard Ponter

Further goals arrived from Gracie McLoughlin (2) and Grime completing her hat-trick to complete the scoring.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s claimed a superb 4-2 win at Rawcliffe.

The Reds were late out of the blocks which caused Rawcliffe to break down the wing and fire a shot into the side-netting which goalkeeper Kimberly Rowe had covered.

This seemed to wake Scarborough up and then they pressed Rawcliffe into their own half for five minutes.

Lucy Hartley and Chloe Boyes linked up well on the wing, the latter sending a diagonal ball across the box which split the defence wide open, to find Alice Wood on her own, only for her to miss the target narrowly.

Rawcliffe somehow managed to break and a carbon copy of the first chance saw it safely into the side netting.

Some excellent work by the Scarborough defence team of Hartley, Ruby Isherwood, and Connie Brand saw them keep playing the ball into the Rawcliffe area to keep the opponents suppressed into their own half.

Harmarni Winn Atkinson volleyed a goal-kick straight back at the Rawcliffe goal after a goal-kick only for the keeper to pull off an exceptional save and parry it out for a corner.

Somehow after a mix-up in midfield the ball broke against the run of play for Rawcliffe and they went 1-0 up with Kim Rowe unable to get near the shot. Scarborough continued with some neat play including some one-twos in midfield which forced a corner.

Rachel Hodgson took an excellent corner, it landed close to the goal, bobbled and struck the big centre back for it to wrong foot the keeper and the game drew level.

Scarborough forward Isla Jones kept the pressure on and netted a superb effort making it 2-1 to Scarborough just after the half-time break.

Pippa Wedge on the wing found bags of space, and carried the ball down the line crossed it it ran across the face of goal for the impressive Wood to put it away after wrongfooting the defender and goalkeeper.

It was all Scarborough at his point and the continual press made a defensive error from the Rawcliffe goalkeeper to pick the ball up from a back pass.

The resulting free-kick managed to break for Rawcliffe and they ran the full length of the pitch and coolly slotted past Rowe.

Lily Bayes and Bella Shaw made the running with the ball from midfield to attack, found Wedge again on the wing and she drove on and found the keeper out of position and slotted past the near post making it 4-2.

Boyes had a last-minute effort saved and Boro took the three points in a thrilling encounter away from home,

Girl of the game for Boro went to Harmarni Winn Atkins.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s entertained a strong York RI team at a blustery Sherburn, having not played for six weeks.

Scarborough didn’t look like they had had such a long break starting very brightly with some probing attacks from midfield with the central midfield partnership of Matilda Jordan and Sophie Overfield causing all sorts of problems to the visitors with their fast-paced breaks towards goal.

Scarborough were unlucky not to go ahead halfway through the first half with lively forward Millie Spivey hitting the post and Sophie Overfield narrowly missing from close range.

Scarborough continued to create a number of chances with Matilda Jordan finally breaking the deadlock with a neat finish to put the home side 1-0 up.

Defender Martha Stockill produced an outstanding first-half display snuffing out any attacks from York and her accurate, clever passing put Boro on the front foot on a number of occasions.

The second half was a different story with the visitors going all out to try and pull a goal back pinning Boro back in their own half and creating a number of chances.

The scoreline could have been much different had it not been for some resolute defending by Lilly Brown and Isabelle Smith and some incredible saves by the unbeatable keeper Layla Horne.