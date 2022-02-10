Scarborough Ladies under-12s photo by Richard Ponter

RI started the first half strongly with the wind in their favour, but resolute defending from Ava Gildroy, Sienna Williams, Lauren Monkman and Maisie Greenhill limited them to few chances.

Midfielder Gracie McLoughlin then made a driving run to slot in Brooke Southren who finished well to put the home side 1-0 up at half-time.

In the second half the hosts pinned back RI for long periods, and were duly rewarded when Emilie Watson struck into the top corner for Boro’s second following a Lola Bayes run and cross.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Under-13s worked hard for a cup win

Coral Ashby was dominant in the home goal when threatened and Keira Hampson was impressive on her debut.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s suffered a 4-1 home loss against Fulford in the League Cup.

After a goalless first half, the second period started the same with the Reds playing some neat passing and breaking through a few times to no avail. Then a mad 10 minutes saw Scarborough go down 4-0 but the hosts managed to regroup and pull a goal back.

The hosts’ goal, scored by Bella Shaw, was impressive, but girl of the game went to keeper Kimberly Rowe.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s tasted defeat for the first time in a few months against a strong York RI team.

York went two up within the first quarter of the game, their striker being in unplayable form, however Scarborough mounted a spirited comeback and pulled one back through captain Matilda Jordan, who worked tirelessly throughout the game.

York replied quickly with a third only for Scarborough defender Hayley Brennan to pull one back quickly with a stunning strike from the edge of the box from a cleared corner to make it 3-2.

Scarborough piled on the pressure in the third quarter and were unlucky not to be level after a couple of missed chances only for York to catch Boro on the counter attack to make it 4-2 and put the game out of Scarborough’s reach.

Martha Stockill got the girl of the match for her combative fearless performance at the back, cutting out a number of attacks.

It was a close call as Molly Lassey also put in a very strong performance too.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Bishopthorpe.

The hosts started brightly with the wind behind them and took an early lead from a turn and shot by in-form striker Kelsey McGough.

Bishopthorpe then took control of the game and soon equalised with a long-range shot.

Playing into the strong wind in the second half Boro dominated play and had numerous chances.

But excellent defending and several fine saves from the Bishopthorpe keeper kept the scores level, and midway through the second half the away side scored on the counter in their only attack of the half to take all three points.