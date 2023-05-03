Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s Whites win the City of York Girls Football League Cup final

They had a match on Thursday and two on Saturday knowing only three wins would be good enough.

On Thursday Boro had a 7-0 victory at Brooklyn with goals from Gracie McLoughlin (3), Brooke Southren (2), Jemima Chapman and Alesha Grime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next was the busy double on Saturday starting with an 8-0 win at Wetherby with strikes from Alesha Grime (4), McLoughlin (3) and Southren.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s secured the league title.

With one game left, only a win at Northallerton two hours later would win the title, and despite being 1-0 down at half-time, the Boro girls rallied to blast in five to take back-to-back titles.

Grime again hit a hat-trick with Lola Bayes and Rebecca Addison notching to complete an outstanding achievement by the girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies U12s Whites beat Bishopthorpe 2-1 in the League Cup final.

Midway through the first half Boro took the lead when a great pass from Matilda Jordan found striker Lacey O’Hara who finished past the keeper with a fine strike.

In the second half Bishopthorpe levelled with about 15 minutes left and the match seemed to be heading to the dreaded penalty shootout.