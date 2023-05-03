Scarborough Ladies U14s win title and U12s Whites win League Cup final
Scarborough Ladies Under-14s wrapped up the City of York Girls Football League title with three wins in the space of three days.
They had a match on Thursday and two on Saturday knowing only three wins would be good enough.
On Thursday Boro had a 7-0 victory at Brooklyn with goals from Gracie McLoughlin (3), Brooke Southren (2), Jemima Chapman and Alesha Grime.
Next was the busy double on Saturday starting with an 8-0 win at Wetherby with strikes from Alesha Grime (4), McLoughlin (3) and Southren.
With one game left, only a win at Northallerton two hours later would win the title, and despite being 1-0 down at half-time, the Boro girls rallied to blast in five to take back-to-back titles.
Grime again hit a hat-trick with Lola Bayes and Rebecca Addison notching to complete an outstanding achievement by the girls.
Scarborough Ladies U12s Whites beat Bishopthorpe 2-1 in the League Cup final.
Midway through the first half Boro took the lead when a great pass from Matilda Jordan found striker Lacey O’Hara who finished past the keeper with a fine strike.
In the second half Bishopthorpe levelled with about 15 minutes left and the match seemed to be heading to the dreaded penalty shootout.
Chloe McArthur had other ideas with five minutes to go picking up a clearance and from distance struck an unstoppable shot into the top corner leaving the keeper with no chance to complete the league and cup double and still a cup final to play.