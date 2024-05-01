​Scarborough Ladies U15s net third spot after 5-0 victory & Heslerton Hawks U7s win York League Trophy

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s

The hosts lost their opening game, going down 1-0 in an entertaining game which swung end to end.

The second game saw the Boro girls come out 5-0 victors to cement a third place finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace from Emile Watson along with strikes from Brooke Southren, Rebecca Addison and Maisie Greenhill secured the points for the Ladies.

Heslerton Hawks Under-7s, blue kit, won their end of season league event. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens cemented their unbeaten run in the York and District Spring League with victory in the league final against Stamford Bridge.

A tense and nervy encounter saw the teams level at half time with two goals from Trent Simpson and a goal from Billy Cooper with excellent link-up play between Simpson and Valentine Davison and superb defending from Reggie Cooper.

Second half midfielders Harry Maw and Noah Holderness dominated possession and it was the Stamford Bridge goal keeper who kept out shots from the pair and several attempts from striker Simpson before Valentine Davison came back on to clinch the equaliser following a Noah Holderness assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penalties was to decide the close encounter and it was goals from Simpson and Billy Cooper and saves from Thomas Holderness that clinched the result from the Hawks.

Scalby Under-14s

An excellent performance in terrible conditions but Valentine Davison clinched player of the match with his wonderful build-up play and late equaliser.

Scalby Juniors Under-14s have played three games in seven days and picked up five points that gives them a fighting chance of surviving in York Youth League Division One.

On Sunday April 14, Scalby picking up an impressive 3-1 win against second-place Wilberfoss, following that up with an away goalless draw at Wilberfoss on Thursday.