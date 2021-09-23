Scarborough Ladies U18s see off Bishopthorpe

Scarborough Ladies U18s

Unfortunately due to injuries Bishopthorpe were down to 10 players so Scarborough agreed to also play with 10.

A great run by Beth Barnes and an attempt on goal by Mae Chaplin almost put Scarborough in front followed by a couple of shots on target by Bishopthorpe but keeper Phoebe Cheshire made sure nothing got past her.

Scarborough opened the scoring after the first drinks break, Lara Peasegood-capilla being the player to get the better of Bishopthorpe’s goalkeeper, with Eden Sellers getting the assist.

Scarborough smashed in two more goals before the half -time whistle, with Peasegood-capilla getting her second of the game and Emma Willis making it 3-0.

It looked like Scarborough were on track for another goal with keeper Cheshire making the short pass to Jolie Matthews who ran the length of the pitch taking on three Bishopthorpe players before making the pass to Peasegood-capilla, who won Scarborough a corner.

It was end-to-end until Bishopthorpe made the most of a stray pass, catching the Scarborough defence off guard making it 3-1.

Girl of the game Chaplin then scored, her first goal since joining Scarborough Ladies.