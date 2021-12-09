Scarborough Ladies Under-13s defeated Fulford

They didn’t seem at the races but still managed to take the lead when Rachael Hodgson whipped a corner in for the first goal.

The Tigers were the better team after this, breaking through the Reds defence many times and managing to grab a goal back.

Kimberly Rowe made some fantastic stops in goal and kept the Reds in the game, then Isla Jones came on to score a fantastic goal. Some brilliant play from Jones and Lillie Mae Bayes saw the latter slot home her first of the day, Boro going in 3-1 up at half-time.

The Reds were fantastic in the second half and carried in scoring another seven goals, two from Alice Wood, one from Pippa Wedge, another from Bayes and Jones, one from Bella Shaw and finally a fantastic finish from Chloe Boyes ending the game 10-1 to Scarborough Ladies.

Girl of the game went to keeper Kimberly Rowe for some fantastic saves.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s put in an excellent display to inflict a first defeat on table-toppers Fulford at a breezy Sherburn and maintain their winning start to the season.

Boro played into the wind in the first half and more than matched their opponents and restricted them to very few opportunities.

Scarborough took the lead when unselfish play from Brooke Southren set up Lola Bayes to fire the home girls into the lead to take a 1-0 advantage into half time.

The second half started with Boro on the front foot pinning Fulford into their own half.

Gracie McLoughlin added a second following a clearance from GK Coral Ashby, McLoughlin pounced and rounded the keeper with a composed finish.