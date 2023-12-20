Scarborough Ladies Under-12s end year with superb home victory against Stamford Bridge

​Scarborough Ladies Under-12s went into the festive break with a well-earned 1-0 home win against Stamford Bridge at Sherburn.

Scarborough Ladies U12s, red, beat Stamford Bridge. Photo: Sarah Farrar.

Starting strongly Boro took the lead inside five minutes, Calanthe Watts scoring from a tight angle.

Despite playing against the wind the hosts managed to fashion a number of chances, but brave defending by Bridge kept them out.

When Bridge did attack they were met by a backline of Millie Spivey, Bella Mollon and Scarlett Moore, who kept chances to a minimum as well as starting numerous attacks.

The few times the back line was breached, keeper Lilly Anne Goodwin was in great form, ensuring the clean sheet.

With the wind behind them in the second half the midfield of Annie Farrer, Evie Storey Oldroyd, Calanthe Watts and Madeleine Watts kept Bridge pinned in their own half, and striker Olive Atthews was a constant threat.

Subs Limerick Goodwin and Sienna Vanee both came on to help get the team over the line.

A fantastic team performance across the pitch and a great way to sign off 2023 for this newly-formed team.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s played superbly in a 3-1 loss at Bishopthorpe, the hosts loaning Boro three players for a 10-a-side match as they only had seven players.

The hosts led 2-1 at the break, Sarah Dicks levelling for Boro from the penalty spot.

Bishopthorpe added a third in a keenly-contested second half, Boro hitting the woodwork with a shot from a loanee.