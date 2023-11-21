Scarborough Ladies Under-12s returned to winning ways on Saturday at newly-formed Brooklyn in a brilliant City of York Girls Football League game.

Maria Ivanova scores for Scarborough Ladies Under-12s in the win at Brooklyn. PHOTO BY SARAH FARRAR

Brooklyn took the lead after four minutes, this spurred Boro into action and by the final whistle a 6-1 victory was secured.

The full squad of 14 gave a great account of themselves with keeper Lily-Ann Goodwin making some great saves.

Calanthe Watts and Maria Ivanova scored two goals apiece for the away team, with Annie Farrar and Olive Atthews also on the scoreshet, Madeleine Watts causing problems all match on the right wing.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s powered to a 7-2 home win against Poppleton at a windy Sherburn.

Despite playing against the wind in the first half, Boro started strong and with one of the first attacks striker Layla Bint hit her first of the day.

Boro then conceded a goal with a wind-assisted strike from the visitors.

Bint went on to complete her hat-trick to make it 3-1, and next up was Isla Jones, who got her name on the scoresheet with a neat ball from midfielder Oliver Smith.

Into the second half Boro continued to dominate play and girl of the game Bint – who is now the league’s top scorer - added her fourth.

Pippa Wedge went from midfielder to striker and got two goals to leave it at 7-2 to the leaders.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s made the long trip to play Ripon City Panthers on Saturday and came back with the three points after an 18-0 demolition of the hosts.

Boro started slowly but soon got into their stride with every attack looking dangerous. Rebecca Addison opened the scoring with a glorious strike from distance, with Emilie Watson quickly adding a brace. A Brooke Southren double and Gracie McLoughlin hat-trick took the visitors into the interval 8-0 to the good.

The second half was much the same with the Boro girls stepping it up with Watson netting a further two and Southren and McLoughlin a further four each.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s powered to an 11-1 win at Ripon City Ladies on a sticky, muddy pitch.

It took only four minutes for Libby Spencer-Coggins to open for the visitors and doubled her score again in the eighth minute.

Boro dominated the first half with further goals from Jorji Crawford, Amelia Breckon and a left footed strike from Phoebe Philps. Just before half Ripon attempted to clear the ball but the Crawford headed in her second to make it 5-0 at half-time.

The next 15 minutes saw no further Boro goals and Ripon pulled one back.

However that inspired the visitors on with another left footed goal from Philps, Crawford and then three more from Breckon in quick succession as Boro won 11-1.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s Lionesses lost out 5-2 at home to Strensall Tigresses.

The visitors took an early lead, but Boro’s early sub Amelia Dickinson soon levelled, only for two quick Strensall goals to make it 3-1 at the break.

The second half started with a flurry of attacks from Boro with the keeper making magnificent saves from Amiele Milton and Dickinson.

The latter was through on goal, and with claims of a penalty, Strensall played to the whistle and went up the other end to smash in their fourth.

Strensall hit their fifth before Dickinson finished superbly to finish the game 5-2.