Scarborough Ladies Under-12s march to home cup success against Bishopthorpe White Rose

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites roared to a 9-2 home cup win against Bishopthorpe White Rose.

By The Newsroom
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 8:56am
Scarborough Ladies UNder-12s Whites in action against Bishopthorpe
It wasn’t long before Chloe McArthur intercepted the ball from a defensive error squared the ball to Lacey O’ Hara who neatly finished.

O’Hara netted a second after a diagonal through ball from McArthur on the halfway line to O’Hara to make it 2-0.

Sophie Overfield rode a couple of strong challenges on the left, played in O’Hara to score her incredible hat-trick after 12 minutes.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites in action against Bishopthorpe

Then good play down the left from Overfield saw her cut inside to strike a fourth for the rampant Scarborough team.

Bishopthorpe then smashed a penalty against the post followed by two superb saves from Boro girl of the game Elle Abell, but the visitors soon reduced the deficit with a fine shot.

Anna Donnaband scored after a scramble in the area to make it 5-1 at the break. Macey Crane, Matilda Jordan, Eva Hague all went close also.

As the second half kicked Bishopthorpe were on top and the pressure paid off with a second goal.

Scarborough then got back into the game, a McArthur corner hit the post and bounced out, this was followed up with Overfield who intercepted a pass down the line, passed it into O’Hara to slot home.

A quick throw in from Grace Roberts then found Overfield who ran down the line and crossed it for O’Hara to smash in from three yards.

Molly Lassey then netted from the edge of the area and O’Hara showed fired into the far corner to book the hosts’ place in the next round.

