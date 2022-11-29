Scarborough Ladies Under-12s march to home cup success against Bishopthorpe White Rose

Scarborough Ladies UNder-12s Whites in action against Bishopthorpe

It wasn’t long before Chloe McArthur intercepted the ball from a defensive error squared the ball to Lacey O’ Hara who neatly finished.

O’Hara netted a second after a diagonal through ball from McArthur on the halfway line to O’Hara to make it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Overfield rode a couple of strong challenges on the left, played in O’Hara to score her incredible hat-trick after 12 minutes.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites in action against Bishopthorpe

Then good play down the left from Overfield saw her cut inside to strike a fourth for the rampant Scarborough team.

Bishopthorpe then smashed a penalty against the post followed by two superb saves from Boro girl of the game Elle Abell, but the visitors soon reduced the deficit with a fine shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Donnaband scored after a scramble in the area to make it 5-1 at the break. Macey Crane, Matilda Jordan, Eva Hague all went close also.

As the second half kicked Bishopthorpe were on top and the pressure paid off with a second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough then got back into the game, a McArthur corner hit the post and bounced out, this was followed up with Overfield who intercepted a pass down the line, passed it into O’Hara to slot home.

A quick throw in from Grace Roberts then found Overfield who ran down the line and crossed it for O’Hara to smash in from three yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad