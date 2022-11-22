Erin Hirst impressed for Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds

The hosts started really positively with a brace from Amelia Dickinson.

Her first came from a great solo run to get in behind the defence, the second came on the back of some very clever play from Sienna Keld taking a quick short corner allowing Dickinson space to find the net again.

Girl of the match went to Issy Templeman whose saves kept the constant pressure from Holme at bay for as long as she could, but Rovers eventually scored two to earn a point. Special mention to Erin Hirst whose defending never faltered.

Ellie-Mae Bloomfield netted for Scarborough Ladies Under-15s in their 3-1 loss at Brooklyn

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s put in another strong performance despite their 3-1 loss at a strong Brooklyn side.

The visitors started the stronger and took the lead through a penalty and an unfortunate own goal.

After the break Boro stepped up a gear, and went close a couple of times before Ellie-Mae Bloomfield blasted an 18-yard left-foot shot past the Brooklyn keeper and into the top corner of the net after fine play from Jess Morgan, girl of the game Erin White and Ruby Birley.

The hosts had been kept at bay by brilliant defending and top saves by Brooke Mason, but Brooklyn were awarded a second penalty for a harsh handball and this restored the hosts’ two-goal lead.

