Scarborough ladies U12s claimed victory

Hosts Scarborough won the toss and captain Harmarni Winn Atkins decided to play against the wind in the first half.

Boro defended very well in the first half and had a few chances to break but Rawcliffe managed to keep them out, going into the break at 0-0.

In the second half Scarborough had the wind on their side and created many chances.

Isla Jones was taken down outside the box to win a free- kick from a very physical side.

Up stepped Rachel Hodgson and fired it into the box for Isla Jones to get on the end of and make it 1-0.

Boro kept the pressure going when girl of the game Chloe Boyes burst through, her shot hitting the post but Jones tapping the rebound in from close range.

Boyes kept up her fantastic display with another lung busting run, beating six players to finish and put the Reds 3-0 up at full-time.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s are flying high at the top of the City of York Girls League table

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s also returned to winning ways, at home against Bishopthorpe Blacks.

Despite blustery conditions Scarborough played some composed football and it was not long before tenacious midfielder Anna Donbavand put Scarborough 1-0 up with a nicely slotted home close range effort.

Donbavand soon managed to make it two with a typical battling effort within the box, forcing the ball over the line.

Bishopthorpe did not give up and caught Boro on the counter attack to make it 2-1.

The hosts made some changes and it was not long before impressive debutant Sophia Grayshan scored her first goal for Boro to make it 3-1 going into the break.

The hosts went into the second half facing a strong wind and some sustained pressure from Bishopthorpe, but the Boro defence held tight with some superb defending from all of the home players.

Scarborough managed to break a few times on the counter attack and girl of the match Sophia Overfield managed to score a superbly well struck goal from a tight angle, just rewards for her outstanding efforts throughout the match.

Scarborough broke again not long after and it was Grayshan who hit her second with the goal of the match smashing a screamer into the top corner to make it 5-1.

Alesha Grime was the hat-trick hero for Scarborough Ladies Under-13s in their 5-0 victory at York RI.

After a goalless first period, the Boro girls laid siege to the home goal after the interval.

The breakthrough came when Grime cleverly set up Jemima Chapman to strike the opener.

Grime then hit a quickfire brace when latching onto through balls from Chapman and Gracie McLoughlin.

McLoughlin added the fourth, Grime completing her hat-trick shortly after following some outstanding one touch approach play from Grime, Brooke Southren, Sienna Williams, Chapman and McLoughlin.