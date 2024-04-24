Scarborough Ladies Under-13s and Under-14s end season with City of York Girls League wins

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s ended their league season with a win.

Boro started the match in dominant style giving the home team no time to settle into the game, this paid off with the visiting side going in front early on from a Sophie Overfield corner-kick and the ball swept home at the far post by Chloe McArthur.

The first half remained one-way traffic and Molly Lassey doubled the lead with her first goal of the season with a fantastic long-range effort that flew past the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super striker Lacey O’Hara then went on to complete a first-half hat-trick, making her the league’s top scorer and half-time score 5-0.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s ended their City of York Girls League season with a win.

The second half continued with Boro in full control and it was Anya Joy who added to the tally with a finish over the keeper after a scramble in the area from a corner.

Overfield calmly slotted home a penalty-kick and then the goal of the game came from O’Hara who fired in off the post from a tight angle after beating three defenders completed the scoreline.

The girl of the game award was shared between Sophie Overfield and Molly Lassey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another incredible season for this set of girls and onto another cup final on May 4.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s won 4-1 in their last game of the season at home to York RI.

Scarborough started the game strong and played some fantastic football.

It didn't take long for Isla Jones to score the first goal of the day, this was closely followed by Pippa Wedge making it 2-0 to the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then it was Jones who scored again going into the half-time break 3-0 up.

Scarborough switched it around a bit and then conceded a scrappy goal but this wasn't to spoil the day when the home side’s top goalscorer Layla Bint notched one making the final score 4-1.