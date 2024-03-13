Scarborough Ladies Under-13s and Under-14s move into York FA Cup semi-finals

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s claimed a York FA Cup 2-1 win against Holme Rovers.

The game started with Boro firmly on the front foot with strong runs from Sophie Overfield and Chloe McArthur on the wings forcing a succession of early corners and keeping Rovers pinned in their own half.

But resolute defending and fine keeping by the away team kept the score at 0-0.

It wasn’t until midway through the first half that Boro eventually managed to break the deadlock when striker Lacey O’Hara picked up the ball in the penalty area and evaded a couple of challenges to slam the ball home.

O’Hara then doubled the lead with a second goal before halftime to make the score 2-0.

The second half was much more of a cagey affair as Rovers put in a battling performances to halt Boro adding to their tally but it wasn’t for the lack of chances for the home side as they still caused problems and created chances but still couldn’t find a way past the Rovers goalkeeper.

This gave Rovers confidence and they grew more into the game. Boro had to defend well with Sophie Grey, Molly Lassey and Eloise Ruder working well together to shut out Rovers.

Rovers did eventually pull a goal back in the final minutes but Boro held on to move into the semi-finals of the competition.

Girl of the game was awarded to Eloise Rudder.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s roared to an 8-1 win at Poppleton in the quarter final of the York FA Cup, the third trip to Mill Lane for Scarborough this season.

Scarborough started really strong and top scorer Layla Bint was on the scoresheet for her first of the afternoon and closely followed by her second.

Scarborough kept the pressure going adding a third by Isla Jones with a fantastic finish.

The final 10 minutes Boro took the foot off the gas and Poppleton looked good and scored a goal looping from left leaving Olivia Smith no chance of getting to it, making it 3-1 at half-time.

Into the second half and Scarborough came out fighting again when the visitors scored more goals making the final score 8-1.

Goals in the second half came from Pippa Wedge, Layla Bint, Lauren Thompson, Alice Wood and finally Dasiy Jones.

Girl of the game went to Sienna Williams, in her second game for Boro.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s won 4-3 at home to title rivals Bishopthorpe to pull four points clear in the City of York Girls League.

The away side took an early lead however and although Boro equalised they conceded again to go into the break 1-2 down.

Scarborough, already struggling with injuries then lost another player to injury at half time. The girls however dug in brilliantly with Lucy Fairbank levelling after a string of superb saves by the home keeper kept them in the game.