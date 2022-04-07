Scarborough Ladies Under-13s book their place in the League Cup final with 3-0 Bishopthorpe win

Scarborough enjoyed most of the play in the first half and took the lead through captain Jemima Chapman who rounded off some good approach play from Lauren Monkman and Lola Bayes, with Chapman finishing off a good lay-off from Alesha Grime.

Boro added a second shortly after when Grime again was the lynchpin to a flowing move by sending Bayes again in behind the visitors back line. Her cross was finished off by Brooke Southren to put Boro 2-0 up at half-time.

The hosts were never in trouble throughout the second half and came close to adding to the score on numerous occasions.

The home team finally hit the third through Gracie McLoughlin, again following an excellent set up from Grime to strike from distance.

Special mention to Maisie Greenhill, who was donning the keeper’s gloves and was excellent.

Scarborough Ladies Under-11s signed off in style with a great display in their last game of the season against Brooklyn Tigers.

From kick-off it was all pretty much one-way traffic for the more experienced Scarborough team as they quickly moved into the lead,

However, to their credit Brooklyn kept going and managed to pull themselves back into the game with excellent counter attack and a well executed goal.

This seemed to give Scarborough a bit of a wake up call and from there on in they dominated the remainder of the match.

All goals came from the following girls; hat-tricks for Anna Donbavand, Sophia Grayshan and Molly Lassey, two goals for Matilda Jordan, a goal each for Elle Abell and Anya Joy and an own goal rounded things up.