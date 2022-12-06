Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (right).

The visitors started well but were caught out on the break going 1-0 down.

Scarborough didn't let that bother them though and kept working hard when Pippa Wedge was taken out in the box to win a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Hodgson stepped up with a calm finish making it level at the break.

Boro came out in the second half much the stronger team who were searching for the next goal.

When Isla Jones latched onto the ball firing in from close-range, Boro were 2-1 up with 10 minutes remaining.

Rawcliffe went in search for the next goal but Boro's hard work and fantastic defensive work paid off as they held on for the 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girls of the game for the away team went to Alice Wood and Pippa Wedge for never giving up.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s entertained local rivals Brooklyn, and ran out 3-0 victors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors showed real tenacity and endeavour to keep the home team at bay.

Scarborough made the breakthrough when Alesha Grime released Lola Bayes to finish well in the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracie McLaughlin added a second to give the hosts a 2-0 at the interval.

The second half saw Scarborough getting the upper hand and a third was added by Grime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s’ unbeaten run continued in an entertaining 3-3 home draw against Brooklyn.

Boro started the game strongly and took a third-minute lead with a great goal from winger Amelia Breckon, however Brooklyn equalised and the game was end to end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Lucy Fairbank continued her impressive scoring run giving the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead but Brooklyn again pulled level.

Breckon then got her second goal of the match in the second half and Boro looked to be on the way to securing three points but a mistake at the back let in the visitors in for yet another equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

in the end a 3-3 draw was a fair result with both teams having chances to win.